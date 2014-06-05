What’s On Tonight: Orange Is The New Back

Senior Pop Culture Editor
06.05.14 18 Comments

Hollywood Game Night (NBC, 8 p.m.) — Get hyped for Orange Is the New Black by watching Jason Biggs, Laura Prepon, and Natasha Lyonne make total fools out of themselves.

2014 NBA Finals — (ABC, 9 p.m.) — Game one. Heat vs. Spurs. Combine your NBA Finals cheering and Orange Is the New Black binge-watching into one confusing party.

Maron (IFC, 10 p.m.) — BOOMER LIVES.

Comedy Bang! Bang! (IFC, 10:30 p.m.) — Zach Galifianakis wears a one-armed jacket, but will he bring the Pepper Men?

Orange Is the New Black (Netflix, 3 a.m.) — Season two premiere. That’s 12 a.m. PST for you lucky West Coasters, who will have spoiler-y tales to tell of Lesbianing tomorrow morning. When do y’all plan on watching, and are you going to finish this weekend?

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Hugh Jackman and Lana Del Rey on Letterman; Mike Myers, Neil deGrasse Tyson, and Damon Albarn on Fallon; 50 Cent and Jenny Slate on Kimmel; John Waters and Yunjin Kim on Ferguson; Jonah Hill and Laura Dern on Meyers; Jon Favreau on Conan; Tom Cruise on Stewart; and Chrissie Hynde on Colbert.

