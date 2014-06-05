What’s On Tonight: Orange Is The New Back

Hollywood Game Night (NBC, 8 p.m.) — Get hyped for Orange Is the New Black by watching Jason Biggs, Laura Prepon, and Natasha Lyonne make total fools out of themselves.
2014 NBA Finals — (ABC, 9 p.m.) — Game one. Heat vs. Spurs. Combine your NBA Finals cheering and Orange Is the New Black binge-watching into one confusing party.
Maron (IFC, 10 p.m.) — BOOMER LIVES.
Comedy Bang! Bang! (IFC, 10:30 p.m.) — Zach Galifianakis wears a one-armed jacket, but will he bring the Pepper Men?
Orange Is the New Black (Netflix, 3 a.m.) — Season two premiere. That’s 12 a.m. PST for you lucky West Coasters, who will have spoiler-y tales to tell of Lesbianing tomorrow morning. When do y’all plan on watching, and are you going to finish this weekend?
LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Hugh Jackman and Lana Del Rey on Letterman; Mike Myers, Neil deGrasse Tyson, and Damon Albarn on Fallon; 50 Cent and Jenny Slate on Kimmel; John Waters and Yunjin Kim on Ferguson; Jonah Hill and Laura Dern on Meyers; Jon Favreau on Conan; Tom Cruise on Stewart; and Chrissie Hynde on Colbert.
Im jealous. I can’t binge like most, cause I run out of clean socks.
Wife is having her wisdom teeth pulled, so probably watching the whole thing this weekend.
We’re planning on staggering it. One episode a night, makes it last a little longer
OitNB is on the back burner. I’ve started Banshee and need to finish that first.
Good decision
I want to binge watch OITNB this weekend but I have to work Sunday, plan to spend Saturday drunk off my ass, and only have 7 weeks of Free HBO left so, sadly The Wire and Silicon Valley take precedence over one I’ll always have available.
If you have Amazon Prime you can watch the Wire whenever you want to.
I don’t. Because I am on someone else’s Prime membership for the free shipping, and I’m not going to pay for what is essentially 2 Netflix accounts, when I barely use the one actual Netflix account I have, and pay $170 a month for way more cable than I need.
That’s why I’m trying to make use of the HBO subscription while I have it (even though their HBOGo app is complete shit on the PS3 and only works sporadically on my Kindle which is fucking stupid because sometimes it supports HDMI output and other times it doesn’t).
I ripped through season one of Orange is the New Black fairly quick, but I can’t say on the whole I could ever rate it higher than a 6 or 7 tops out of 10. And good god I hate how everything gets a long stupid acronym nowadays. Especially in the videogame world.
I have stuff to do tomorrow night, my favorite bar’s birthday party is Saturday, and Sunday I have a wedding to attend a couple of hours away. Not looking good for OitNB for me this weekend. I’ll have to catch up during the week.
Gang Related is actually pretty decent. The acting is pretty network bad, but the story is pretty damn engaging. SoA Lite, if you will.