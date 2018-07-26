Netflix

Orange is the New Black (Netflix) – Season six of OITNB (which lands at 12:00 AM, PST) is here, and the ladies have left Litchfield for the maximum-security facility down the hill. The riot’s left everyone on edge, and this dangerous new environment doesn’t help much. Fortunately, the show seems to be getting back to its roots, focusing on key players, and mining some humor out of the oddest of places.

Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) – Tyrone does his best to pull Tandy out of her downward spiral while trying to reconcile with his own family.

The Four: Battle for Stardom (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Some fan favorites from season two return for one last chance to land a seat in the finale.

Big Brother (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – Another houseguest is sent packing as the remaining players compete for the next Head of Household.

Queen of the South (USA, 9:00 p.m.) – Captured by her enemies, Teresa turns to an unlikely ally for the chance to escape.

Trial & Error (NBC, 9:00/9:30 p.m.) – The team continues their search for the murder weapon and instead, uncover two more suspects to the crime and some damning information about Lavinia. Later, Josh struggles to prove Lavinia’s innocence to the judge.

Snowfall (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – Lucia and Gustavo weigh the pros and cons of letting Pedro back into the fold as Franklin finds a new connection for his cocaine business.

Take Two (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – A bounty hunter and Eddie’s former partner shows up asking for help in finding an escaped prisoner. Eddie’s hesitant because she’s a bit of a livewire but Sam’s on board after she begins stanning the chick.

Shooter (USA, 10:00 p.m.) – Nadine sneaks into a high-tech security facility while Bob Lee and Isaac are put to task by a member of Earl’s Vietnam unit.

Detroiters (Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.) – Sam tries to play up his blackness to impress a new girlfriend while Tim get roped into spending quality time with a widower.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Sam Heughan, the Interrupters

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Leslie Jones, Vanessa Kirby, Greta Van Fleet

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Jake Tapper, Michael Pena, Dua Lipa

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Martha Stewart, Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Nate Smith

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Debra Messing, Nick Offerman, Elon Gold

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez