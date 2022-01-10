Ordinary Joe (NBC, 10:00pm) — James Wolk’s still doing the Sliding Doors thing while playing three Joes, including a cop and a nurse and a rock star. That’s three times the Wolk, so no complaints. This week, Music Joe gets to the the national anthem at an MLB game while Cop Joe is all about football, and Nurse Joe is playing his own kind of sports. Oh boy.

9-1-1: Lone Star (FOX, 8:00pm) — This week, the 126 deals with an outrageously arctic cold front, complete with an ice storm, down in Austin. This means that there will be chaos at a frozen pond, and I’m super sad because we’ll probably not see a volcano around here, but anything is possible with this show.

Kenan (NBC, 8:00pm) — Kenan Thompson’s namesake is working on his professional and personal dealings with Mika while Rick makes an enemy, and Pam and Gary are both crushing on the same person, which creates some combative feelings.

In case you missed this recent pick:

The Righteous Gemstones (HBO Max) — Walton Goggins’ Baby Billy is back to be a thorn in the side of John Goodman’s patriarch and the rest of the fam, including Danny McBride and Edi Patterson‘s sibling characters. Hopefully, everybody will be running around the house with pickles in their mouths, and all prayers have been answered for this dysfunctional family to return after the Succession gang dropped that betrayal-filled season finale. Settle in because it’s gospel time, so crank up the glitz and the grifting for another round.