The Republican National Convention 2020 (Everywhere on TV, 9:00 p.m.) — The 2020 Republican National Convention is officially underway while taking over the networks and plenty of cable coverage as well. Tonight’s speakers include Mike and Karen Pence, Kellyanne Conway, Marsha Blackburn, Dan Crenshaw, and Lara Trump.

The Hunt for Escobar’s Hippos (Smithsonian Channel, 8:00 p.m.) — Did you know that Pablo Escobar was kind-of the Hippo KIng? His exotic (and illegal) private zoo in Colombia (for which the drug lord uprooted them from their only natural home in Africa) also housed kangaroos and emus, but the hippos went rogue after his death, and here’s the story of the hunt to save human lives.

Million Dollar Beach House (Netflix) — If you’re searching for glossier escapism, look no further than the cutthroat adventures of the Hampton real-estate market. Things are sure to get dramatic while brokers hustle and compete and steal each other’s clients. Please let someone throw a drink. Or several of them.

Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Nancy Pelosi

The Late Late Show With James Corden Madison Beer