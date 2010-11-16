What’s on Tonight: Paltrow on ‘Glee’

#Gwyneth Paltrow #What's On Tonight
11.16.10 8 years ago 20 Comments

Glee (Fox) — Gwyneth Paltrow guest stars. And if her doing the robot while singing a PG version of “F*ck You” isn’t enough for you, I’ve heard that there will also be a mash-up of “Singin’ in the Rain” and Rihanna’s “Umbrella.” Oy. (image via)

Sons of Anarchy (FX) — If my math is right (NOTE: it is not), this is the season’s penultimate episode. Season 3 has lacked the intensity of the almost-flawless Season 2, but last week’s episode (“Firinne“) really delivered: gruesome torture, arson, stabbing, and a close brush with incest. In fairness, it would have been sexy incest.

Glory Daze (TBS) — Series premiere. TBS is touting this as a successor to classic ’80s campus comedies, but it looks like a less-bad, less-sporty version of “Blue Mountain State.” Also, they’re spelling it “GLORY DAZΣ,” even though sigma is the Greek equivalent of “S.” The linguist in me objects to that.

Conan (TBS) — The first guest tonight is Harrison Ford, but I’m more interested in Rosario Dawson and comedian Reggie Watts.

The Good Wife (CBS) — Nickelodeon star Miranda Cosgrove (note: I have no idea who that is) guest stars as a Lohan-esque starlet charged with murder after a drunk driving incident. If the L.A. courts have anything to say about it, she could be looking at two, maybe three weeks in rehab.

Nick Swardson’s Pretend Time (Comedy Central) — Even though I enjoyed much of the first episode, I never got into the habit of watching this. I guess I’m just too preoccupied with “Sons” on Tuesday nights. Here’s a look at one of tonight’s sketches:

