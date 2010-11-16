What’s on Tonight: Paltrow on ‘Glee’

Glee (Fox) — Gwyneth Paltrow guest stars. And if her doing the robot while singing a PG version of “F*ck You” isn’t enough for you, I’ve heard that there will also be a mash-up of “Singin’ in the Rain” and Rihanna’s “Umbrella.” Oy. (image via)
Sons of Anarchy (FX) — If my math is right (NOTE: it is not), this is the season’s penultimate episode. Season 3 has lacked the intensity of the almost-flawless Season 2, but last week’s episode (“Firinne“) really delivered: gruesome torture, arson, stabbing, and a close brush with incest. In fairness, it would have been sexy incest.
Glory Daze (TBS) — Series premiere. TBS is touting this as a successor to classic ’80s campus comedies, but it looks like a less-bad, less-sporty version of “Blue Mountain State.” Also, they’re spelling it “GLORY DAZΣ,” even though sigma is the Greek equivalent of “S.” The linguist in me objects to that.
Conan (TBS) — The first guest tonight is Harrison Ford, but I’m more interested in Rosario Dawson and comedian Reggie Watts.
The Good Wife (CBS) — Nickelodeon star Miranda Cosgrove (note: I have no idea who that is) guest stars as a Lohan-esque starlet charged with murder after a drunk driving incident. If the L.A. courts have anything to say about it, she could be looking at two, maybe three weeks in rehab.
Nick Swardson’s Pretend Time (Comedy Central) — Even though I enjoyed much of the first episode, I never got into the habit of watching this. I guess I’m just too preoccupied with “Sons” on Tuesday nights. Here’s a look at one of tonight’s sketches:
ΓΛΟΡΥ ΔΑΖΕ?
Shit, upsilon is “U”, not “Y”. Sucked into the gamma trap.
Glory Daze has the supporting cast of that lovable Christopher Guest troupe, that said not a chance.
I have to give Nick Swardson credit. Pretend Time may have been awful all season, but at least it’s consistent.
ugh, Pretend Time is absolute horse shit. Guess it went the Sarah Silverman route and thought that shocking or disgusting bits = instant comedy gold. On the contrary–I prefer my fart and donkey sex jokes to have a certain gravitas to them.
Because I’m on the Internet, I’ll correct your math – this episode and then two more left this season in SOA.
It hasn’t been as good as season two, no – I’ll compare it to Breaking Bad S2; not as HOLY SHIT as its predecessor (or successor), but still better than 99.5% of television.
Miranda Cosgrove is, I believe, that know-it-all manager bratty bitch from School of Rock. And you show some respect for Han Solo. The man is nerfherder, for christ sake!
I tried so, so hard to give Glee the benefit of the doubt… but, good lord, it’s one more cheesy tribute and/or mash-up away from total disaster.
Uff: ujv is right. Sons season finale is two weeks from tonight (so three episodes left total)
I had a dream that I had written a pilot script that was basically a combination of Glee and The Vampire Diaries and featured supernatural beings who formed an a cappella group to lure unsuspecting prey…to their deaths. Or to romantic interludes, maybe, since that seems to be all vampires are into nowadays. It wasn’t a very well-formed dream. The show had a name, though: “Sirens.”
I hate the word “penultimate”.
It makes it sound like it’s a viagra-infused season finale when really it means it’s just the cliffhanger to make sure you tune in for the ultimate (instead of the fuck-you PENultimate) cliffhanger.
Oh please. Like you motherfuckers never watch “iCarly.”
@DG, I have a 5 year old so yes I watch iCarly. Sam is mean, Spencer is wacky.
I hated “Glee” the 1st time, when it was called “Every Bollywood movie ever made”
So just watched Glee … There is no way a substitute teacher that looks and dresses like that and wants students to like her the way Paltrow’s character does isn’t blowing at least 5 students at that school and fucking a married teacher on the side.
Miranda Cosgrove was also the annoyingly sinister little sister on ‘Drake & Josh’.
/ has two preteen daughters
// lets them watch way too much TV
The Good Wife tackled Taiwanese scandal videos in last night’s episode. It was truly amazing.