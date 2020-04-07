If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

Schitt’s Creek (Comedy Central, Pop TV 8:00 p.m.) — Fans of this cult-hit series should prepare to be wrecked as the sixth season winds down to an end. The good news is that beloved shows don’t die in the streaming era, and Dan Levy is open to a reunion down the road. With self-isolation being the name of the game right now, this (and the show’s unintentional pandemic banger) might truly end up being a collective viewing event.

Parasite (Hulu, Wednesday) — Alright, so this biting, social-class satire officially does not arrive on Hulu until midnight on Wednesday, but it’s worth celebrating Bong Joon Ho’s history-making masterpiece landing on a streaming service near you. The film received a hefty box-office bump after winning so many awards that the director apologized to Oscar engravers, so if you still haven’t watched, shoot your shot now.

The Resident (FOX, 8:00 p.m.) — Derek’s improvement falls into jeopardy when he suffers a severe complication, and Kit’s afraid that this might be more evidence of Cain’s cover-up.

The Conners (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Bev is spreading happiness through her finances and decides to fund Mark’s coding camp tuition.

Bless This Mess (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) — Jacob’s after-prom event sounds potentially dicey after Kay suggests that Rio and Mike step up as chaperones.

Empire (FOX, 9:00 p.m.) — Cookie and Lucious have Andre committed to a treatment facility following his breakdown. Meanwhile, Cookie’s feeling guilty about Andre’s whole situation and wonders how her own troubled history may have contributed.

For Life (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — After Cassius put white supremacists in the hospital, Aaron comes to his defense, while Marie’s having more feelings for Aaron.