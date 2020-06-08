Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6 (Netflix) — It’s kind of the perfect time for Netflix to be bringing us another volume of Hasan Minhaj’s informative talk show. As host, Minhaj has perfected a formula that’s equal parts comedy and valuable information, and he’s only getting better this season as he takes on everything from police brutality to COVID-19 and the whitewashing of the legalized marijuana industry. Will you laugh over his beef with Nick Lachey? Yes, but you’ll also learn a hell of a lot about racism, social distancing, police training, and more.

Central Park (Apple TV+) — We’re just a few episodes into this animated musical series from Apple TV+ which means now’s the perfect time to get caught up. With a voice cast that includes Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, Stanley Tucci, and Daveed Diggs — and a story that takes on themes of gentrification and capitalism — it’s one of the more interesting series the streaming platform has delivered so far.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever! (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — The show is taking a look back at some of its best bachelors and it’s kicking things off with Sean Lowe. Get ready to re-live Guinness World Record-breaking PDA moments and sad adoption stories.

The Titan Games (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Boxer Claressa Shields and ex-NFL lineman Joe Thomas serve as pro Titans as athletes take on the Central Division Finals.

Roswell, New Mexico (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Liz and Max attempt to uncover who might be behind a deadly attack planned during the town’s CrashCon festival while Michael is forced to do someone else’s bidding.

Songland (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award-winning singer/songwriter, Ben Platt, comes to “Songland” to hear unknown songwriters pitch their original material.