Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything (Netflix stand-up special) — The Emmy and Grammy winning comedian brings his newest comedy special to the streaming giant. Look forward to anecdotes involving a full-scale Millennium Falcon replica and how home buying gets tied to the term “suicide squad.” Stick around for the post-credits bonus, in which Patton introduces another one-hour comedy special, Bob Rubin: Oddities & Rarities.

Stargirl (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Following her Monday debut on the DC Universe streaming service, high-schooler Courtney Whitmore moves to the CW to pick up the cosmic staff and Stargirl mantle, exuding optimism and joy while taking out some bad guys in the process. Joel McHale stays sarcastic as Starman, but this is mostly Stargirl’s vehicle, with Luke Wilson playing Starman’s former sidekick and Courtney’s stepdad.

D.C.’s Legends Of Tomorrow (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — The Chalice has granted a (paradoxical) 24 hour period of immunity for the Legends, who are striving toward the Loom of Fate at the Waverider.

The Story of Soaps (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — Hey, it could be intriguing to watch this examination of how decades-long soap operas come together and how they impact our culture.

The Last O.G. (TBS, 10:30 p.m.) — Tray’s faltering relationship with Paul leads to a (perhaps unwise) decision to hit the clubs and cut loose.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — Gayle King, Amy Sedaris

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Ben Stiller, Hannah Gadsby, Tim McGraw

Jimmy Kimmel Live — Janelle Monáe

The Late Late Show With James Corden — Ken Jeong, Ava Max