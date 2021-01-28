So Much Stand-Up Comedy (Peacock) — NBCU’s streaming service is coming in hot with bold moves in their library (The Office, Modern Family) and becoming the exclusive streaming home of WWE, but they’re also claiming territory in the comedy arena while keeping The Amber Ruffin Show going strong in the late-night circuit. Here’s a list of all the classic and newer stand-up specials that Peacock is streaming as of today.

Bob Saget: Zero to Sixty (2017)

Brody Stevens: Live From the Main Room (2018)

Brother Sam: A Tribute to Sam Kinison (2005)

Cameron Esposito: Marriage Material (2016)

Colin Quinn: Unconstitutional (2015)

D.L. Hughley: Clear (2014)

D.L. Hughley: Reset (2012)

Darrell Hammond: Mayhem Explained (2018)

David Cross: Oh, Come On (2019)

Eddie Griffin: You Can Tell ‘Em I Said It (2011)

Finesse Mitchell: The Spirit Told Me to Tell You (2018)

Harland Williams: A Force of Nature (2011)

Henry Rollins: Keep Talking, Pal (2018)

Iliza Shlesinger: Over & Over (2019)

Iliza Shlesinger: War Paint (2013)

Janeane Garofalo: If I May (2016)

Jasper Redd: Jazz Talk (2014)

Jay Pharoah: Can I Be Me? (2015)

Jermaine Fowler: Give ‘Em Hell, Kid (2015)

Jimmie JJ Walker & Mike Winslow: We are Still Here (2018)

Joel McHale: Live From Pyongyang (2019)

Joe Coco Diaz: Sociably Unacceptable (2016)

Kathleen Madigan: Madigan Again (2015)

Kevin Hart Presents – Keith Robinson: Back of the Bus Funny (2014)

Kevin Hart Presents – Lil Rel Howery: Relevant (2015)

Kevin Hart Presents – Plastic Cup Boyz (2014)

Kevin Nealon: Whelmed…But Not Overly (2012)

Kevin Smith: Silent, But Deadly (Extended Edition) (2018)

Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated (2020)

Lavell Crawford: Home for the Holidays (2017)

Louie Anderson: Big Baby Boomer (2012)

Marc Maron: Thinky Pain (2013)

Margaret Cho: Psycho (2015)

Maria Bamford: Weakness Is the Brand (2020)

Michael Ian Black: Very Famous (2011)

Mike Birbiglia: My Girlfriend’s Boyfriend (2013)

Sam Kinison: Family Entertainment Hour (1991)

Sasheer Zamata: Pizza Mind (2017)

Sinbad: Make Me Wanna Holla (2014)

Sinbad: Where U Been? (2010)

Tim Allen: Men Are Pigs (1990)

Tom Arnold: Past & Present Imperfectly (2018)

Tom Segura: Completely Normal (2014)

Whitney Cummings: Money Shot (2010)

It’s Showtime at the Apollo

Here are the rest of tonight’s programming highlights:

The Unicorn (CBS, 9:30pm EST) — Wade and Shannon are still bringing Walton Goggins and Natalie Zea into Justified reunion mode, but things get tough when Wade wants Shannon to stay over while navigating how he’ll tell his daughters.

Star Trek: Discovery (CBS, 10:00pm EST) — Burnham’s dealing with war’s harsh reality in her mind as she and the crew remain far away on the U.S.S. Discovery. Meanwhile, Starfleet plots their next move by getting unconventional.

The Hustler (ABC, 10:00pm EST) — Host Craig Ferguson stands by while contestants compete for money, and “The Hustler” among them keeps doing his or her secretive and enigmatic thing.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — Viggo Mortensen, Charles Blow

Jimmy Kimmel LIve — Michelle Pfeiffer, George Lopez, Arlo Parks

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon — Keegan- Michael Key, Terry Gross, Fontaines D.C.

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Desus & Mero, Ryan Shazier

In case you missed these recent picks:

Selena + Chef: Season 2 Premiere (HBO Max series) — This must be one of the most ideally produced quarantine series in existence. The “Love You To Love Me” multi-platinum selling recording artist returns with her unscripted series to navigate unfamiliar (and possibly disastrous) territory. Maybe we can all be inspired by how she brushes up on her skills with the assistance of master chefs.