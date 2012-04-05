What's On Tonight: Pillows or Blankets, Who You Got?

Community (NBC, 8 p.m.) – Taken out of context, a community college war between pillows and blankets sounds really…awesome. Also: Gillian Jacobs had better win an Emmy this year.
The Big Bang Theory (CBS, 8 p.m.) – Oh, you think you’re cool because you got Stephen Hawking to guest star, “Big Bang Theory”? Well: “SIMPSONS” DID IT.
30 Rock/Up All Night (NBC, 8:30/9:30 p.m.) – In the hopes of increasing ratings, tonight’s episodes are named “Nothing Left to Lose” and “Hey Jealously,” respectively. NBC’s really aiming for that elusive, yet HUGE Alan Parsons Project/Gin Blossoms demographic.
Scandal (ABC, 10 p.m.) – Series premiere. Hey, Desmond from “Lost” is in this new Shonda “Got” Rhimes series about a crisis management firm. Hi Desmond from “Lost”! I’m sorry about what’s happened to your career, brotha.
Delocated (Adult Swim, 12 a.m.) – I can’t decide which show has the better original songs: “Delocated,” with such classics as “You Used to Be White (But Now You’re Honorary Black),” or “Bob’s Burgers.” Taffy butt, you have a taffy butt…
LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Zac Efron and Jennie Garth on Leno; Anthony Davis on Kimmel; Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Jennifer Coolidge on Ferguson; Sofía Vergara and Judd Apatow on Fallon; Christina Hendricks and Aziz Ansari on Conan; Anthony Bourdain on Stewart; and Anne Rice on Colbert.
Agreed. Britta has really come into her own this season. Too bad Jacobs wont even be nominated
March Madness is over and probably bracket-mania with it, otherwise I’d suggest you pit all the best cartoon songs against each other. “Kyle’s mom is a big fat B****” from South Park, “See My Vest” and “Dr. Zeus” from The Simpsons, etc.
Of course the Fart Solo in “Uncle F***er” is tough to beat.
Great now I’m going to have Henry Ian Cusick yelling “Penny!” stuck in my head all night.
Larry Flynt’s right, you guys suck!
Is there any reason to believe Scandal will be worth watching? Having come from a firm that did crisis management, I’m intrigued…
You know that when you say “Simpons did it”, South Park automatically wins the Cartoon Wars, right ?
CartoonS War, damn. Post edit pleeeeease.
Wasn’t the Alan Parsons Project some sort of hovercraft?
No, it was a laser based on the moon and pointed at Earth.
Archer voiced a character on Ugly Americans last night and no live blog?????
Hooray Keith David commentary. It’s like I’m watching the Beef DVDs.
I had “they live” flash backs
Hawking should be on **more** shows! He loves science and is f*cking brilliant!!!
Am I the only one that thought “Community” was horrible last night?
I thought it was one of the better episodes of sitcom television I’ve ever seen. Not only was it done perfectly, but who else would have the balls to present the story in that fashion? Most of my laughs came from the dead-on parodying of Ken Burns and the videos I watched in high school history classes.
I just couldn’t get into for some reason.
Enjoyed the Ken Burns format, but it wasn’t the exciting conclusion I had hoped for for a two part episode.
Mostly loved it…but where was John Goodman (and his PJs)? He was a huge part of the first part, then not seen in the second. Is he getting that much per episode? Weird.
John Goodman wasn’t there because he’s going through some things right now.
Gonna land on the “Amazing” side of this argument. The moment I realized it was going to be a Ken Burns send up, I almost lost it. Pure awesomeness.
community was genius last night. maybe some live blogs archer-style?