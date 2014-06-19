What’s On Tonight: Please Watch ‘Rectify’

Fourth Annual Critics’ Choice Television Awards (The CW, 8 p.m.) — It’s on the CW, so you know it’s good.
Rectify (Sundance, 9 p.m.) — Season premiere. The most depressing drama on TV is back, and you should really watch it. Not only is it great, it’s also an excuse to look at Abigail Spencer for an hour.
Here Comes Honey Boo Boo (TLC, 9 p.m.) — According to Zap 2 It, Honey Boo Boo is only in season two. Which either means they’re wrong, or Hell is endless. Or both.
Comedy Bang! Bang! (IFC, 10:30 p.m.) — Lizzy Caplan guest stars. Yes, please.
LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Paul Rudd on Letterman; George Lopez and Pitbull on Fallon; Tony Parker, Eric Bana, and Linkin Park on Kimmel; Carson Kressley on Ferguson; Al Roker, Jenny Slate, and Paul Haggis on Meyers; Kevin Hart on Conan; Hamid Al-Bayati on Stewart; and Jay Carney on Colbert.
You’re a week early on the NBA draft…
Made me look to make sure, but it is indeed a week early.
Yeah, got that fixed. As a lifelong Sixers fan who has had this year’s draft on his mind since last year’s draft, and who spent 90 minutes today reading mock drafts and reports about Joel Embiid’s foot, this issue is very important to me.
Sorry about that. The TV guide (NOT TV GUIDE) website I usually consult with for listings was all screwed up.
Built a solid young core,Tank the season, get the 3rd pick. One of the top 3 injures foot. Of course.
@Danger Guerrero – Looks like we may have to trade up.
@beef supreme – This is literally killing me. Literally.
I wouldn’t trade up… This draft is pretty stacked. I would take best available and maybe embiid will fall to 10
@beef supreme – I doubt he’ll fall to 10, but I could see us taking the best available at 3, then swapping with the Lakers to get Embiid at 7.
Rectify really is great. One of the best shows of last year. You won’t find action there, but any fan of great of tv will be happy with it.
Defiance returns tonight 8pm on syfy. I know I’m probably one of the only fans of that show here, but I liked the first season.
I thought it was awesome. Good looking out, I’ll have to DVR that for sure!
Happy to help!
Lizzy Caplan is on CBB this week. Tony Hawk/Ben Schwartz are on next week.
Fixed. My bad. Got my weeks mixed up. TEAM LIZZY.
Good on ya. Team Lizzy fo sho. That is…until Alison Brie is on in 2 weeks.
Thursday TV is pretty awful right now, but The Challenge on MTV is happening and it’s wonderful.
it has a severe lack of CT roid raging on innocent victims, but yeah it’s been solid as always.
The oldest and most polite rookie police on TV are back tonight with the 2 (TWO!) hour premier of Rookie Blue. My wife makes me watch, well maybe she doesn’t make me, but we watch it because she likes it.
Looks like a good night to start playing new UFC game… although, not looking forward to getting beaten up and destroyed by some 12 year old who also calls me a faggot the entire match.
Chael Sonnen has to do something now that he’s been bounced from the UFC.
Rectify? Damn near killed ’em!
Wait…
PPFFFTTT!!! Like I need as excuse to look at Abigail Spencer…
Looks like a great night to gas Fallon’s studio.