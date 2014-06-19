What’s On Tonight: Please Watch ‘Rectify’

#Sundance #What's On Tonight #Rectify
Senior Pop Culture Editor
06.19.14 24 Comments

Fourth Annual Critics’ Choice Television Awards (The CW, 8 p.m.) — It’s on the CW, so you know it’s good.

Rectify (Sundance, 9 p.m.) — Season premiere. The most depressing drama on TV is back, and you should really watch it. Not only is it great, it’s also an excuse to look at Abigail Spencer for an hour.

Here Comes Honey Boo Boo (TLC, 9 p.m.) — According to Zap 2 It, Honey Boo Boo is only in season two. Which either means they’re wrong, or Hell is endless. Or both.

Comedy Bang! Bang! (IFC, 10:30 p.m.) — Lizzy Caplan guest stars. Yes, please.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Paul Rudd on Letterman; George Lopez and Pitbull on Fallon; Tony Parker, Eric Bana, and Linkin Park on Kimmel; Carson Kressley on Ferguson; Al Roker, Jenny Slate, and Paul Haggis on Meyers; Kevin Hart on Conan; Hamid Al-Bayati on Stewart; and Jay Carney on Colbert.

