Pray, Obey, Kill (HBO, 9:00 & 10:00pm) — Tonight will see a double-dose installment of a five-part documentary series from investigative journalists Anton Berg and Martin Johnson in a project directed by The Bridge‘s Henrik Georgsson. Follow along while Berg and Johnson retrace what happened on a frigid night when a small Swedish village saw a woman murdered and a neighbor shot before a nanny confessed to the acts of violence while citing a strange motivation. This led to a scandalous tale of a love triangle and a link to a prior suspicious death. Yet is the whole mess tied to the local tight-knit Pentecostal congregation and its charismatic leader, who referred to herself as “The Bride of Christ”? Get ready for an unpredictable true-crime ride.

Running Wild With Bear Grylls (Nat Geo, 9:00pm) — Bear Grylls is still doing his daredevil-in-nature thing, and this week’s he’s with Danica Patrick in the Moab Desert.

Black Lightning (CW, 9:00pm) — Painkiller is on the scene, and he’s a super-enhanced killing machine that’s actually Khalil Payne, who’s a guilt-ridden young man who’s troubled over the past.

Debris (NBC, 10:00pm) — Maddox is onto Anson’s secrets while Bryan and Finola head to Maine to follow a lead, but they walk into a volatile situation.

Breeders (FX, 10:00pm) — Martin Freeman’s starring turn in this comedy enters the sophomore season with new parenting challenges. This week, Ally receives new information while mulling over her pregnancy, and Ava’s attempting to help her mom.

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Snopp Dogg, H.E.R

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — John Boehner, Shelley FKA DRAM

The Late Late Show With James Corden — Rainn Wilson, Tom Odell

Late Night With Seth Meyers — John Oliver, Chloé Zhao

In case you missed these picks from the weekend:

The Nevers (HBO series streaming on HBO Max) — This Joss Whedon-created show offers an intriguing setup about a group of “orphans” (almost exclusively women) who find themselves “gifted” with supernaturally-powered abilities. Although there’s far too many plot lines (and some plot holes), there’s also a fair amount of butt-kicking, and the atmosphere is killer. The embattled Buffy and Firefly creator officially exited the series last year, but you won’t be able to forget his presence. Whether that hurts or helps the show remains to be seen.

Them (Amazon Prime limited series) — This story’s sure to remind horror fans of Jordan Peele’s Us in more ways than a few, and for good reason. This show promises to explore American-bred terror with an anthologized approach, so the first season is all about the 1950s. Allison Pill’s reliably frightening, and here, she’s terrorizing a Black family, who moves into an all-white LA neighborhood and the welcome committee isn’t there for them, that’s for sure. Soon enough, the horror show begins; and both from a reality-based and a supernatural standpoint, this is pure nightmare fuel.