What’s On Tonight: Probably The Best Show On TV Right Now

Hollywood Game Night (NBC, 8 p.m.) — Dave Foley competes alongside Seth Green, Monica Potter, Jenna Elfman, Michael Ealy, and Katy Mixon, because Dave Foley has to be on every show.

Gang Related (Fox, 9 p.m.) — “Ryan proves his loyalty to the GTF by arresting Javier.” That probably means something to someone who watches this show. Is anyone watching?

Welcome to Sweden (NBC, 9 p.m.) — AUBREY PLAZA ALERT.

Rectify (Sundance, 9 p.m.) — This show has been next-level great this season — it’s what I want The Leftovers to be. Lezlie-with-a-Z is not good news for Daniel.

Maron (IFC, 10 p.m.) — Marc feels guilty about accidentally stealing a joke from another comic. Louis C.K. is to Dane Cook as Marc Maron is to ??? Larry the Cable Guy? Jeff Dunham?

Married (FX, 10 p.m.) — So the premiere wasn’t good (everyone except Jenny Slate was so unlikable), but he told me tonight’s episode is much better. Who’s “he”? HEEEZ NUTS. (I don’t know, sorry.)

You’re the Worst (FX, 10:30 p.m.) — Meanwhile, You’re the Worst was strong out the gate.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Sgt. Ryan M. Pitts and Sharon Van Etten on Letterman; Morgan Freeman, Kesha, and Tweedy on Fallon; Justin Theroux, Angie Harmon, and 5 Seconds of Summer on Kimmel; David Duchovny on Ferguson; Mary Lynn Rajskub on Meyers; Dwayne Johnson, Taye Diggs, and Tori Amos on Conan; Fareed Zakaria on Stewart; and Elon Musk on Colbert.