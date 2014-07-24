What’s On Tonight: Probably The Best Show On TV Right Now

Hollywood Game Night (NBC, 8 p.m.) — Dave Foley competes alongside Seth Green, Monica Potter, Jenna Elfman, Michael Ealy, and Katy Mixon, because Dave Foley has to be on every show.
Gang Related (Fox, 9 p.m.) — “Ryan proves his loyalty to the GTF by arresting Javier.” That probably means something to someone who watches this show. Is anyone watching?
Welcome to Sweden (NBC, 9 p.m.) — AUBREY PLAZA ALERT.
Rectify (Sundance, 9 p.m.) — This show has been next-level great this season — it’s what I want The Leftovers to be. Lezlie-with-a-Z is not good news for Daniel.
Maron (IFC, 10 p.m.) — Marc feels guilty about accidentally stealing a joke from another comic. Louis C.K. is to Dane Cook as Marc Maron is to ??? Larry the Cable Guy? Jeff Dunham?
Married (FX, 10 p.m.) — So the premiere wasn’t good (everyone except Jenny Slate was so unlikable), but he told me tonight’s episode is much better. Who’s “he”? HEEEZ NUTS. (I don’t know, sorry.)
You’re the Worst (FX, 10:30 p.m.) — Meanwhile, You’re the Worst was strong out the gate.
LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Sgt. Ryan M. Pitts and Sharon Van Etten on Letterman; Morgan Freeman, Kesha, and Tweedy on Fallon; Justin Theroux, Angie Harmon, and 5 Seconds of Summer on Kimmel; David Duchovny on Ferguson; Mary Lynn Rajskub on Meyers; Dwayne Johnson, Taye Diggs, and Tori Amos on Conan; Fareed Zakaria on Stewart; and Elon Musk on Colbert.
I think Gang Related is actually very good. Hope its getting viewers so it doesn’t get the cancel hammer.
Yea, it’s really good, hope it does come back next year.
I thought Nathan for you was on last night?
Tuesday night.
eagerly anticipating the second episode of You’re The Worst
I’d also add the season finale of Hell’s Kitchen (Team Jason) and USA’s ‘Satisfaction’ actually has me intrigued about a second episode, which is more than I can say for shows like ‘Tyrant’ and ‘Extant’.
I also realized ‘Rectify’ and ‘Masters of Sex’ are easily the best shows on TV right now for me, which is a statement toward new TV shows of 2014.
Ray Donovan is back and had a damn good first season. The Bridge has been interesting thus far as well. Depending on opinion of course, but there is good tv to be watched right now.
Ugh I wanted to like Ray Donovan, but it was so cheesey and over the top.
Ray Donovan isn’t good but I enjoyed the first season. Haven’t had the urge to watch the new episodes though.
Yeah I gave ray donovan one season and it just kept getting dumber
No love for Project Runway?
Glad I wasn’t the only one who found Married difficult. I just did not like that first episode at all.
will give it one more chance tonight…. OTOH, Rush is pretty good.
I was surprised. Based on the ads, I would have thought You’re the Worst would have actually been the worst and Married would’ve been light, but enjoyable.
So shocked to find that it was the other way around. Happily shocked, really. But I like Judy Grier, Nat Faxon, Jenny Slate, Brett Gelman and John Hodgman, so I do hope it turns around.
Oh, come on. You have Internet and that’s all you need. It’s worth it.
He’s right. I don’t have Sundance and haven’t missed an episode of Rectify. Worth it big time
I can’t stop telling people how good Rectify is. I will praise this show from the rooftops until it gets the respect it deserves!
I was surprised at how much I liked the pilot for You’re the Worst. I didn’t care for the previews much but the show was pretty good.
please someone help me understand this guys infatuation for Rectify. I keep watching and keep waiting for something to happen. BORING
I have the Sundance channel
the Married pilot was good, dummies.