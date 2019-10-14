Prodigal Son (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — While investigating his past, Malcolm begins to realize his father’s murderous hobby may not have been a surprise to everyone in his family.

The Deuce (HBO, 9:00 p.m.) — Candy endures a personal loss that helps shape her upcoming film as Paul takes up the cause when the AIDS crisis ravages the city’s gay community, and Abby confronts Vincent after she makes a shocking discovery.

9-1-1 (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — The first responders race to save workers in a high-rise during a fire drill while trying to manage siblings fighting over a family heirloom. Eddie helps Christopher bounce back after the trauma of surviving a tsunami as Maddie goes toe-to-toe with a wife abuser.

All American (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Spencer struggles with his decision over where to play football, a choice that causes a rift between him and Layla.

The Neighborhood (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — When Dave accidentally knocks out the Butler’s power during a heatwave, Calvin and his crew are forced to spend the night with the Johnsons’ house, where Dave learns some surprising info on Calvin’s nightly routine.

Bob (Hearts) Abishola (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) — Abishola calls things off with Bob and goes on a blind date with a Nigerian pharmacist as Bob tries online dating.

All Rise (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — A jury’s field trip to a crime scene takes a dramatic turn, causing Judge Carmichael to determine if the trip she granted helped the defendant or biased the jury.

Black Lightning (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — The Pierce family begins to turn on each other as Jefferson and Lynn find themselves at odds, Jennifer feels helpless, and Anissa rebels as Blackbird.