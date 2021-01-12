Prodigal Son (FOX, 9:00pm) — Michael Sheen and and Tom Payne return in this super-weird procedural with Bright’s personal life in a shambles. Meanwhile, Malcolm’s taking on a new case, and look for Catherine Zeta-Jones to join the cast and really shake things up.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (NBC, 8:00pm) — Zoe’s endlessly distracted, not only by the music but by her constantly ruined attempts at spending some private time with Max. Mo and work problems are to blame, and meanwhile, the Clarke family hosts a new face in Emily’s sister, Jenna, who isn’t as much help with the baby as she’d claim to be.

Two Sentence Horror Stories (CW, 8:00pm) — A mysterious janitor steps up to help a teen dispense with bullies, and high school seniors in detention deal with a terrifying and monstrous creature.

Trickster (CW, 9:00pm) — A drug dealer comes for Jared’s mom, and he tries to save her, but frightening hallucinations rear their head and might point toward an additional threat. Can Jared shift into gear before it’s too late?

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Anne Hathaway, Lilly Singh, Jazmine Sullivan

The Late Late Show With James Corden — Liam Neeson, Pillow Queens

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Carey Mulligan, Leslie Jordan, Neil Gaiman

In case you missed these recent picks:

Pieces of a Woman (Netflix film) — Vanessa Kirby and Shia LaBeouf star as Martha and Sean, respectively, who experience an unimaginable tragedy when a home birth goes wrong. Martha then undertakes a yearlong odyssey while coping with grief and her relationship with Sean, which (unsurprisingly) strains under the pressure of their mutual loss. Meanwhile, Ellen Burstyn plays her overbearing mom, and Molly Parker plays the publicly shamed midwife. Look for this movie to be an awards contender.

Tiger (Sunday, HBO 9:00 p.m.) — This documentary takes an intimate look at the rise, fall, and return of Tiger Woods. Our own Vince Mancini calls this an irresistible watch, and the film charts the prodigy’s obsession with his sport that led him to the highest of heights and fame, which led to a downward spiral, and eventually, an epic comeback.