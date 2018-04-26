ABC

Quantico (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – Season three premieres with a three-year time jump that sees Alex living a relatively peaceful life in Italy. Of course, that’s all blown to hell when Ryan shows up to convince her to help him rescue Shelby who’s been taken hostage by an international arms dealer known as The Widow.

Atlanta (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – Paper Boi and Earn stop by a Confederate pajama party.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – The hospital hires a crisis manager to help them sort through the allegations against Harper Avery and Alex is thrown for a loop when Nurse Olivia shows up at Grey Sloan Memorial with her son.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation (MTV, 8:00 p.m.) – Ronnie continues his downward spiral and Mike shares some big news.

NFL Draft: Round 1 in Arlington, Texas (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – So, Fox is dedicating an entire hour to watching a bunch of football teams pick players for the upcoming season. If that interests you then congrats, I guess?

Siren (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) – Donna and Ryn have differing opinions about humans while Xander, Chris, and Decker race to capture their own mermaid.

Supernatural (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – Jack’s growing ego puts others in harm’s way and Sam and Dean are roped into helping Gabriel get revenge on the demigods who sold him to Asmodeus.

Superstore (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – Amy and Jonah deal with the fallout from their (latest) hookup while Glenn and Dina recruit Garrett to help with the store a visit from the company’s CEO.

The Big Bang Theory (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – Penny and Bernadette struggle to tell Amy their real thoughts on her sense of style when she chooses a horrendous wedding dress.

A.P. Bio (NBC, 8:30 p.m.) — Jack successfully convinces Miles that Devin is his illegitimate son.

Young Sheldon (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) – The Coopers and Sparks go to war after the Sparks’ family dog attacks Sheldon.

Arrow (CW, 9:00 p.m.) – Lance uncovers shocking information about Black Siren while Oliver recruits an old friend to help battle Diaz.

Station 19 (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — The firehouse crew and police department respond to a strip mall fire, forcing Jack and Ryan to work together.

Mom (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – Bonnie makes a bad impression on their tough new building owner which causes Christy to worry that they may lose their apartment.

Champions (NBC, 9:30 p.m.) – Vince is accused of favoring certain staff members and Michael anxiously awaits news about his musical dreams.

S.W.A.T. (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — Hondo and the team protect Irina Zemanova from being assassinated.

Bobby Kennedy For President (Netflix) – Netflix dedicates a four-part docuseries to Bobby Kennedy, who was assassinated 50 years ago, by imagining what his life in politics might have looked like were he to have survived.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Don Cheadle, Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Winston Duke, Morgan Wallen featuring Florida Georgia Line

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Dr. Phil McGraw, Hailey Baldwin, Julio Torres

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Mandy Patinkin, Heather Pasternak

Conan: Chris Pratt, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie