What's on Tonight: Real-Life Superheroes

Superheroes (HBO) — This new documentary looks at the growing trend of real-life superheroes (RLSHs), also known as “Extreme LARPing.” At the very least, it should make a good companion piece to Jon Ronson’s excellent article about RLSHs in the month’s GQ. Watch the trailer below.
Bachelor Pad (ABC) — Season premiere. Jake Pavelka and Vienna Girardi are back on-screen together for the first time since he douched his way out of America’s heart on national TV. Vienna has since gotten a nose job, but remains in need of eye-straightening surgery.
Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations (Travel) — Tony cruises around the California desert in a classic Thunderbird with Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme. Dammit, Bourdain, I want your life. If the episode’s travel guide is to be believed, two of the spots they hit are the Country Kitchen in Joshua Tree, which is a terrific kitschy little greasy spoon I used to love, and Pappy and Harriet’s in Yucca Valley, one of the few places in the high desert that has decent entertainment.
Switched at Birth (ABC Family) — Summer finale. I still don’t think this channel actually exists, and I don’t intend to ever find out otherwise.
LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Gordon Ramsay and Bryce Dallas Howard on Leno; Aziz Ansari on Kimmel; Rudy Giuliani on Fallon; and Piers Morgan and J.B. Smoove on Conan. CBS’s late-night shows are in re-runs, but Ferguson might be worth watching anyway for Brooklyn Decker.
Woo! CSB time! A few weeks ago I ate at the House of Prime Rib with the GF and some friends and our bartender informed us that Bourdain and his crew were a total douches the entire time he was there (which was from about 7-10pm on a Friday night). Shocker, I know.
Non-douchey celebrity that they’d hosted? Brian Boitano.
What would Brian Boitano do? Tip generously and compliment the staff.
I’m definitely watching Superheroes. The other day, a little old Chinese lady cut me getting on the bus, and I totally would have appreciated some nerd in a cosplay outfit tazing her for her insolence.
…since he douched his way out of America’s hear on national TV…
I know there’s a mistake here, but did you mean America’s ear or America’s rear. Because there’s not way he was ever in America’s heart.
Also, all the mistakes I made in my above post I blame on fucking Meebo because I had to type my post twice. The first time I typed it things were flawless.
And futhermore, regarding LARPing, the most hilarious memory I have of college is when a friend of mine went up to some idiot LARPer in the cafeteria who was wearing this tinfoil hat, grabbed him by the shoulders and started shaking him, and screamed in his face repeatedly “WHAT IS YOUR ARMOR CLASS?”
Good to see that I’m not the only one Meebo has it out for.
Also, in regards to my CSB, no one should take that story as evidence that I would not immediately and happily swap lives with Bourdain. And probably be even more insufferable, at that.
I haven’t figured out exactly what it sounds like, but something about the phrase “Extreme LARPing” has me cracking up over here.
10/10
Best “What’s On Tonight” since that other one that was excellent.
What am I saying? These ALWAYS stand out!
0tarin; he talks about tipping well and treating the staff with respect as a suggestion to watchers of the show, interesting that they would be pissants. I would imagine him treating his staff like shit (don’t they deserve it?)but not the servers. The one old lady serving on the street in Shanghai just about kicked all their asses.
P.S. The “Skyman” hasn’t met a doughnut he hasn’t “rescued.”
I stumbled across “Superheroes” last night and watched for a while. Not bad, but not great.
They did, however, show a superhero who lives in Brooklyn. Thin, white, shaved head, likes to “bait” criminals by dressing up in provocatively gay outfits.
He claimed his named was “Zimmer” but I’ve never seen him and Ufford in the room at the same time.
I’m thinking that was not all he was “…bating” or “baiting” or both.