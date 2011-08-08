What's on Tonight: Real-Life Superheroes

Superheroes (HBO) — This new documentary looks at the growing trend of real-life superheroes (RLSHs), also known as “Extreme LARPing.” At the very least, it should make a good companion piece to Jon Ronson’s excellent article about RLSHs in the month’s GQ. Watch the trailer below.

Bachelor Pad (ABC) — Season premiere. Jake Pavelka and Vienna Girardi are back on-screen together for the first time since he douched his way out of America’s heart on national TV. Vienna has since gotten a nose job, but remains in need of eye-straightening surgery.

Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations (Travel) — Tony cruises around the California desert in a classic Thunderbird with Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme. Dammit, Bourdain, I want your life. If the episode’s travel guide is to be believed, two of the spots they hit are the Country Kitchen in Joshua Tree, which is a terrific kitschy little greasy spoon I used to love, and Pappy and Harriet’s in Yucca Valley, one of the few places in the high desert that has decent entertainment.

Switched at Birth (ABC Family) — Summer finale. I still don’t think this channel actually exists, and I don’t intend to ever find out otherwise.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Gordon Ramsay and Bryce Dallas Howard on Leno; Aziz Ansari on Kimmel; Rudy Giuliani on Fallon; and Piers Morgan and J.B. Smoove on Conan. CBS’s late-night shows are in re-runs, but Ferguson might be worth watching anyway for Brooklyn Decker.