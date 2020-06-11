If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

Reality Z: (Netflix series): A zombie apocalypse show that fuses horror, humor, and pop culture? Yes, and the story follows a reality show set in Ria de Janeiro, where a studio transforms into a shelter during the height of panic and madness as show participants and producers struggle to stay alive.

Lenox Hill: (Netflix documentary series): This show follows physicians, including brain surgeons and emergency room doctors while they navigate NYC’s renowned Lenox Hill Hospital. Personal and professional lives collide as patients’ journeys get the feature treatment as well. It’s a rare look inside an emotional and complex profession.

Council Of Dads (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Anthony’s considering a Las Vegas job offer while Larry’s looking for advice, Evan’s struggling to stay loyal, and Anthony’s big secret rears its head.

In The Dark (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — A plan to take on Nia impacts Josh’s friendship with Murphy, who’s also seeing developments in his relationship with Jess and Felix.

Blindspot (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — This crazy tattoo show’s still going strong, although Jane gets shot, and another team member is kidnapped. And ghosts from the past come back to haunt Weller while everyone’s attempting to keep the hidden base a secret.

Cake (FXX, 10:00 p.m.) — Two Aussie brothers head out on a dangerous mission, but their desired conquest might not matter nearly as much as their mutual inner growth.

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon: Anthony Mackie, Guy Raz, Avril Lavigne

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Wesley Lowery, Judd Apatow

Jimmy Kimmel Live: The Clark Sisters

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Regina King, Ann Patchett

The Late Late Show With James Corden Brandy Clark