Rebel (ABC, 10:00pm EST) — Steven Soderbergh’s Erin Brockovich (2000) led to an Oscar win for Julia Roberts and the household-name elevation of the environmental activist who persisted with her cause (justice!) despite all odds. Add in some Gemma Teller flavor on behalf of Sons of Anarchy‘s Katey Sagal, and you’ve got one heck of a spicy protagonist. Sagal stars as a Brockovich-inspired in this series that’s executive produced both by Brockovich and Grey’s Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff.

GLAAD Media Awards (Hulu, 10:00pm EST) — Many former Glee cast members (including Matthew Morrison, Jacob Artist, Chris Colfer, Darren Criss, Vanessa Lengies, Jane Lynch, Kevin McHale, Heather Morris, Alex Newell, Amber Riley, and more) will reunite to pay tribute to Santana Lopez, the character of the late Naya Rivera who came out as lesbian one decade ago. Glee guest star Demi Lovato will also be on hand.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC, 9:00pm EST) — Olivia (Mariska Hargitay) and Fin (Ice-T) welcomed back Elliot Stabler (Chris Meloni) last week. This week, the duo switches back toward putting sex offenders behind bars while jousting with an incensed neighborhood watch group.

Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC, 10:00pm EST) — Here’s that full-on Stabler Time that I mentioned. This week, Stabler is on the hunt for his wife’s killers, all after that other killing at the carousel. He’s also learning to work with Bell and two other unfamiliar faces on the same task force while attempting to connect other crimes to their case.

Clarice (CBS, 10:00pm EST) — Clarice and Ardelia are diving into a cold case that’s almost too disturbing to describe here (actually, it is). Meanwhile, Clarice is burdened with other knowledge.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! — Mark Wahlberg, Hunter Biden, The Wallflowers

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Carey Mulligan, Caleb McLaughlin, Lil Tjay Ft. 6lack

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — Hank Azaria, Cheap Trick

The Late Late Show With James Corden — Jeffrey Dean Morgan, London Grammar

In case you missed these recent picks:

John Wayne Gacy: Devil In Disguise (Peacock miniseries) — The NBCU streaming service is stepping into the true crime game with a six-part series about one of the most terrifying and notorious serial killers. The docuseries will contain a full-on interview with the subject from prison while presenting accounts from an ex-wife, a confidant, and other exclusive interviews. Prepare to be horrified and riveted and afraid to turn out the damn lights at night.