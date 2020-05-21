If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

Celebrity Escape Room (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Jack Black (as the Game Master) will make Adam Scott, Lisa Kudrow, Ben Stiller, and Courteney Cox work under intense pressure to kick off NBC’s Red Nose Night.

The Red Nose Day Special (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — A jam-packed lineup of musicians, actors, comedians, and filmmakers will come together to benefit the cause of young people affected by poverty.

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything (Netflix stand-up special) — The Emmy and Grammy winning comedian brings his newest comedy special to the streaming giant. Look forward to anecdotes involving a full-scale Millennium Falcon replica and how home buying gets tied to the term “suicide squad.” Stick around for the post-credits bonus, in which Patton introduces another one-hour comedy special, Bob Rubin: Oddities & Rarities.

The Great (Hulu series) — Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult star in this period dramedy. He’s the Emperor of Russia, and she’s his bride-to-be, and let’s just say that The Favourite fans are going to love this absurd series.

Stargirl (DC Universe series, The CW) — High-schooler Courtney Whitmore picks up the cosmic staff and Stargirl mantle, exuding joy while taking out some bad guys in the process. Joel McHale stays sarcastic as Starman, but this is mostly Stargirl’s vehicle, with Luke Wilson playing Starman’s former sidekick and Courtney’s stepdad.

White Lines (Netflix series) — Following the disappearance and death of a legendary DJ, his sister returns to Ibiza to help investigate what really happened. This leads to dark discoveries about herself as the lies and cover-ups of the dance club circuit surface.

Defending Jacob (Apple TV limited series) — Chris Evans’ dad/ex-prosecutor character attempts to pull off a few last-ditch efforts to prove the innocence of his son, who’s been charged with murder.