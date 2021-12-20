Reopening Night (HBO, 9:00pm) — Let’s pretend that Omicron doesn’t exist while heading into how the New York City cultural scene came roaring back following a total pandemic shutdown. Here, Rudy Valdez directs this spotlighting of Free Shakespeare in the Park (with an all-Black production of Merry Wives) to show how artists will always find a way to thrive, not only on the New York stage but the global one.

Landscapers (HBO, 9:00pm) — Olivia Colman and David Thewlis lead this inspired-by-real-life story about a couple who apparently murders one of their sets of parents. Director Will Sharpe (The Electrical Life of Louis Wain) isn’t doing a straight-up retelling here, and this week, reality merges with fantasy as Christopher revisits he and Susan’s relationship with her parents.

The Secrets Of Christmas: Revealed (FOX, 8:00pm) — This exposé claims that it will unleash a sleigh full of secret documents about the true methods of how Santa Claus pulls off his one-day magic show.

Dynasty (CW, 8:00pm) — Season Five begins amid continuing fallout from Blake’s gala while Liam’s in an hour of need, and Alexis is still in jail. Then Carrington Manor stands decorated for Christmas, but everyone is pretty damn miserable, considering what recently happened.

Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street (HBO Max) — Take a deep dive into the beloved children’s program that’s been going strong for over 50 years. This documentary focuses upon the first two decades of moving and shaking of this visionary “gang,” who’s not afraid to engage children in the most entertaining of ways while also tackling ongoing radical changes in society.