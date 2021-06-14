The Republic Of Sarah (CW, 9:00pm) — This show follows the ending of tranquility of Greylock, N.H., after it’s found to be sitting atop an enormous stash of the valuable coltan material. This leads a corporation to attempt to wipe the whole town off the map, and a rebellious teacher (Sarah Cooper) steps in to halt the madness. Or at least, she attempts to do so by proposing that the town declare independence, therefore becoming internationally sovereign. Soon enough, there’s the prospect of Greylock becoming a fresh nation, which will present problems of its own.

All American (CW, 8:00pm) — Spencer’s quarterback is on the blink for the big game, so he’s feeling the pressure on the entire team due to the high stakes.

In Treatment (HBO, 9:00 & 9:30pm) — Brooke finds herself disturbed by Laila’s disclosure following their last session, so they talk even more about love, sex, and the future and all of the resulting complications. Meanwhile, Brooke looks for clarity on her own interactions with Rita.

The Housewife and the Hustler (Hulu) — Legal powerhouse Tom Girardi, who happens to be married to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member Erika Jayne, gets the ABC News Originals treatment into his real-life legal woes.

Jimmy Kimmel Live — Elisabeth Moss, Omar Sy, Valerie June

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Ethan Hawke, Ilana Glazer, Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Luke Wilson, Juno Temple, MARINA, Stevie Nistor

The Late Late Show With James Corden — Hugh Grant, Mike Colter, TOMORROW X TOGETHER

In case you missed these streaming picks:

Betty (Friday, HBO 11:00 p.m.) — Like a breath of the most refreshing, free-wheeling air possible, HBO’s Betty will soon glide back into our lives. It’s what we really need to heal our pandemic-addled minds, and somehow, director Crystal Moselle managed to gather the Skate Kitchen crew back up for a second season and film on the streets of New York City. The main players are all back — Rachelle Vinberg as Camille, Ajani Russell as Indigo, Dede Lovelace as Janay, Moonbear as Honeybear, and Nina Moran as Kirt — and they’re still making the act of soaring through the streets look like the coolest thing on Earth. In their defense, Betty really is the coolest show on TV these days, and we could all stand to live vicariously these days.

Lupin: Part 2 (Netflix series) — This (the fancy French heist show starring Omar Sy) turned out to be a smash hit for Netflix in January. The overwhelming reaction even led the streamer to hustle fast to release Part 2, so that everyone could see how the beloved gentleman burglar would take revenge (against Hubert Pelligrini) for the abduction of his son, and by the way, we could probably use a lot more heisting as well? Give it to us. Of course, after that train station switcheroo in last season’s finale, we can expect police to redouble their efforts. So, Assane reenters as the most wanted man in France, and he’ll tempt fate while attending black tie events, high-speed car chases, speeding motorboats, thrown punches, and a trip to the catacombs.