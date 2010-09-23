What's on 2nite: Respect 'Community'

Community (NBC) — Season premiere. In the coming weeks, I’m going to try to mute my love for this show so it’s not all that I write about. But tonight: watch this show or be my enemy.
Outsourced (NBC) — Series premiere. “Parks and Recreation” won’t start until midseason, and in its place we’re getting this. At first glance, it looked like an insultingly stupid and xenophobic mockery of Indian culture, but after reading Alan Sepinwall’s review, I learned that it’s an insultingly stupid and xenophobic mockery of Indian culture.
Big Bang Theory (CBS) — Season premiere. CBS pulled an epic dick move by putting this up against “Community.” If you choose to watch this instead of the brilliance over on NBC, I will punch you in the genitals.
Bleep My Dad Says (CBS) — Series premiere. I’ve said it before: Shatner’s a bad casting decision, but this’ll be a hit anyway.
My Generation (ABC) — Series premiere. I have a hunch this will challenge “Outsourced” for the most idiotic new show of the fall season. It’s a fake documentary that details the lives of ten people from the high school class of 2000 ten years later. I can’t accurately put my disdain for this show into words, so watch the trailer below and see where I’m coming from. WOOF.
Other network premieres: Grey’s Anatomy, CSI, The Office, Bones, Fringe, 30 Rock, Private Practice, The Mentalist.
Will you wear those rainbow shorts if I do?
FREEZE MAMMA JAMMA!
If I could block CBS from my cable guide, I would.
As someone who likes Big Bang Theory (that doesn´t make me gay does it?), I too am unhappy with the epic cock move of CBS. Community is the best comedy on TV bar none. Smarter than all the others.
The AV Club review of Shit My Dad Says gave it an F (the first TV episode F I’ve ever seen in a long time), so My Generation and Outsourced might have some competition for worst fall show. But I bet I won’t watch to find out if the F is warranted.
The review of Outsourced is by Daniel Fienberg, not Alan Sepinwall.
OK I might be gay… I am looking forward to Grey´s Anatomy and Bones. Wait. I am thinking a Emily and Zooey! I am clearly not gay. Just bad decisions in the programs that I watch.
I’m glad they moved Big Bang, but that is a bad time slot.
At least Monday night on CBS is now just total dreck.
Wow cool don’t put It’s Always Sunny up there, but put every other gay show on tv tonight. Website is going down hill fast.
Finger, did this site already respect Philly last week? All of these shows tonight are new or season premiers.
Yeah, I’m going to watch Community. For the comedy, and not for the fact that Allison Brie’s tits out edge Kaley Cuoco’s.
@Finger – Don’t be a twat. Matt puts up different shows every night, some of which he has no intention of watching, but it’s to make fun of television itself.
If you take this too seriously, then maybe this is not the place for you.
Plus, Emily > Zooey.
IIRC, “The Mike O’Malley Show” currently holds the record for the fastest cancelled show on U.S. television (2 episodes). I’m fairly confident that “My Generation” can break that record, preferably before the first half-hour.
Community is one of the most overrated shows on TV.
Being touched by an uncle is way more overrated than Community.
Cool but you forgot Justified.
Am I the only one who thinks Stacy Keach playing the same character he played on Titus would have been an awesome choice for the Shatner part in “Shit My Dad Says”?
@Giant, you Sir may be correct. Titus was a great show. Stacy Keach was awesome in that show. I´ll give Shatner the benefit of the doubt though.
@giantcowofdoom – Hadn’t thought of that show in a while. Good choice, now that you mention it.
(Another casting choice idea: The reanimated corpse of Burgess Meredith)
Fuck NBC for delaying Parks & Rec for what is sure to be a racist crapfest.
On the other hand, OMG YAY. COMMUNITY.
Or how about Kurtwood Smith? Best line ever in a movie… “Bitches LEAVE”.. and the whores scurried out.
I can’t fathom why someone would choose to watch the Big Bang Theory instead of Community. Of course I’ve never had a frontal lobotomy, so perhaps I can’t really identify with their target audience.
MATT! How DARE you not list every single show on television tonight? This publication of dick jokes is going down hill fast.
I used to watch Big Bang Theory until that clip without the laugh track. Now all I can do is think about the current episode sans laugh track and it kills it.
@ E, as a self admitted loser that enjoys the Big Bang Theory, it is in no way, shape or form better than Community. Allison Brie FTMFW!
Community tonight was incredible.
After that, I have to think “Community” deserves more than mere respect.
“I can’t fathom why someone would choose to watch the Big Bang Theory instead of Community.”
I’m not sure why people willingly turn to CBS other than football.
I can’t believe anyone is pretentious enough to use the word “fathom” in a sentence.
I am actually not finding the new season of Sunny to be very good. Something is wrong.
Anyone else watch The Office last night? Wow, off to a terrible start. Terrible intro, what the fuck was that. Just bad all around. Community very good, and add me to the list of pissed off P&R fans.
@Zero, they’ve been o.k., but The League has been better than IASIP so far.
I thought that the opening of the Office was a blatant ripoff of the Drew Carey Show. Which is very, very sad.
The only encouraging thing about the office was screen time for Daryl, but otherwise it was more of the same from last year. Community was great, 30 rock was decent and I flat out refuse to watch outsource on principal because: A. it’s delaying the start of P&R, and B. NBC picked it up over Adam Carolla’s single-cam show that sounded genuinely funny.
I was the nerd that followed the Twittersode (while I had dinner at my parents house, which they LOVED.) and then geeked out over the show. So glad Community is back.
Outsourced was fucking terrible. It was just how much ignorance can we fit into 30 minutes of a show? Haha they have a completely different culture in India compared to America. LOL so funny! Give me a fucking break. They honestly thought this would be a good temp replacement for P&R?
Community was brilliant last night, Dr Changs gollum-smeagol bit gave me a stomachache. I literally LMAO
Wife roped me in to watch My Generation. Took me 10 minutes to chew through the rope and run away. She tries it again and I’ll hang myself.