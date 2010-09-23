What's on 2nite: Respect 'Community'

Community (NBC) — Season premiere. In the coming weeks, I’m going to try to mute my love for this show so it’s not all that I write about. But tonight: watch this show or be my enemy.

Outsourced (NBC) — Series premiere. “Parks and Recreation” won’t start until midseason, and in its place we’re getting this. At first glance, it looked like an insultingly stupid and xenophobic mockery of Indian culture, but after reading Alan Sepinwall’s review, I learned that it’s an insultingly stupid and xenophobic mockery of Indian culture.

Big Bang Theory (CBS) — Season premiere. CBS pulled an epic dick move by putting this up against “Community.” If you choose to watch this instead of the brilliance over on NBC, I will punch you in the genitals.

Bleep My Dad Says (CBS) — Series premiere. I’ve said it before: Shatner’s a bad casting decision, but this’ll be a hit anyway.

My Generation (ABC) — Series premiere. I have a hunch this will challenge “Outsourced” for the most idiotic new show of the fall season. It’s a fake documentary that details the lives of ten people from the high school class of 2000 ten years later. I can’t accurately put my disdain for this show into words, so watch the trailer below and see where I’m coming from. WOOF.

Other network premieres: Grey’s Anatomy, CSI, The Office, Bones, Fringe, 30 Rock, Private Practice, The Mentalist.