What’s On Tonight: ‘Riverdale’ Returns, And ‘Nancy Drew’ Premieres

Riverdale (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Season four kicks off with Riverdale throwing its annual Independence Day Parade and Archie receiving a phone call that could alter the course of his future.

Nancy Drew (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — The premiere of this new teen mystery series based on the popular book detective follows Nancy as she tries to clear her name when she’s linked to the murder of a popular socialite, a murder that may be connected to another unsolved killing of a local girl.

Chicago Med (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Dr. Choi and Dr. Marcel don’t see eye-to-eye over the treatment of a patient’s chronic pain, and rumors start to circulate about Maggie.

The Goldbergs (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Adam struggles to handle the attention of Beverly now that he’s the only child left at home, and Geoff starts a food delivery service.

The Masked Singer (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Four new celebrities come on to wow the judges with their performances and weird a** costumes.

Schooled (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) — Principal Glascott suggests Lainey find a girlfriend to give her advice on life, so she tries to befriend Wilma to attend a Boyz II Men concert together.

Chicago Fire (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — New tech at the Firehouse leaves the crew frustrated as Brett and Foster question the suspicious circumstances surrounding a brutal attack at a juvenile detention center.

Modern Family (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — Phil, Claire, and the kids take advantage of babysitting the twins by using the babies to mark off items on their to-do lists.