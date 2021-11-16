Riverdale (CW, 9:00pm) — Sabrina Spellman’s due on the scene soon, all while Veronica and Reggie have become a power couple, and Jughead moves in with Tabatha. The Archiverse is about to grow even stranger than it’s been already, and thank goodness the “war” is over.

The Flash (CW, 8:00pm) — Team Flash must push hard to save the world after a brand new alien threat arrives on Earth. No rest for anyone, ever.

La Brea (NBC, 9:00pm) — Natalie Zea is still stuck in a primeval hellhole, and it looks like that astral window might be closed for good. Last week’s storm left two survivors trapped, and now, it’s time for the rescue mission.

Simple As Water (HBO, 9:00pm) — This documentary examines parent-and-child bonds, along with a look at the effects of war and displacement upon Syrian families who only want normalcy.

The Last O.G. (TBS, 10:00 & 10:30pm) — Tray begins to help out after the Tompkins-Marcy Center reopens, all while Javi’s mom and an old friend complicate matters.

Queens (ABC, 10:00pm) — The fractured girl group that was once part of a hip-hop dynasty continues to enjoy their second wind. However, they’re all gotta conquer their personal lives, too, and Brianna’s dealing with Jeff’s infidelity while the group faces a performance that could mean a real comeback.

Chucky (SYFY and USA, 10:00pm) — The O.G. homicidal doll is still at it, this time with original voice actor Brad Dourif taking over for recent movie-version Mark Hamill. This week, Jake’s recruiting his friends to set a trap for Chucky, but things might get even worse if the trap backfires.

In case you missed these recent streaming picks:

The Freak Brothers: Season 1 (Tubi series) — Woody Harrelson, Pete Davidson, and John Goodman play the title-character freaks in this animated series that updates The Fabulous Furry Freak Brothers comic (created by Gilbert Shelton) that first surfaced in 1968. They’re all stoners, and Tiffany Haddish voices their ornery cat as they barrel through San Francisco, looking for their next high.

Kamikaze: Season 1 (HBO Max series) — This Polish show might not be on your radar yet, but it arrives with a riveting premise: what happens to one’s identity when everything that matters in your life disappears in one panicked heartbeat? Marie Reuther portrays a young woman who gets a terrible text message — her entire family is about to go down in a plane crash — that changes everything.