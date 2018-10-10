CW

Riverdale (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – Season three begins with a three-month time jump that sees Archie in the middle of his murder trial. As jury deliberations begin, Archie and the gang spend what may be his last day of freedom soaking up some summer sun. Meanwhile, Betty confronts Polly and Alice over their new cult life while Veronica pleads with Hiram to help Archie, and Jughead leads the Serpents in an attack against the Ghoulies.

Chicago Med (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – Ethan is faced with a tough decision that soon escalates out of his control when a sick boy is brought into the E.R.

Empire (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Andre begins to garner clout amongst his fellow inmates while Cookie and Luscious ask the family to make a big sacrifice to get back into the music game.

Survivor (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – One paranoid castaway calls a tribal meeting to discuss some pesky side conversations while two more battle it out when their Survivor chances are put at risk.

The Goldbergs (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – Erica thinks she’s hit her lucky break after getting a job at the local karaoke bar, but when she’s tasked with attracting new customers, she quickly regrets asking her mom for help.

American Housewife (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) – Katie’s mom comes to town, and the two give some terrible life advice to Oliver and Taylor when trouble strikes.

All American (CW, 9:00 p.m.) – The premiere of this new football drama from the CW kicks off with star athlete Spencer James moving from Crenshaw to Beverly Hills to play ball for an elite high school. While he adjusts to his new life, he forges a deeper connection with his coach.

Chicago Fire (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) – Severide gets wrapped up in some shady business after rescuing a kid trapped in a car wreck, and Boden’s suspicions about Assistant Deputy Commissioner Gorsch’s motives grow.

Modern Family (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) – Phil is approached with an exciting new job opportunity as Claire tries to manage the merger of Pritchett’s Closets with a hipper, more tech-savvy company, much to Jay’s chagrin.

Star (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – A shocking discovery causes Star to take family more seriously while Cassie tries to go legit by making a deal that has negative consequences for Carlotta.

SEAL Team (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – The team travels to Saudi Arabia to stop a group of extremists threatening to contaminate the local water supply with anthrax.

Single Parents (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) – Angie’s jealousy of Graham and Will’s budding friendship reaches new extremes when she decides to undergo a colonoscopy in order to be one of the guys.

A Million Little Things (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – Gary, Rome, and Eddie are treated to a surprise outing at a Bruins Fantasy Camp as a parting birthday gift from Jon, but when a terrible secret comes to light, the big day is put in jeopardy.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – Cordelia shares the terrifying vision she had of the end of the world and the news that she’s the only one who can stop Michael from bringing about his Satanic regime.

Chicago P.D. (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – The team must navigate some sensitive inner-departmental politics to rescue a teenage girl kidnapped by a robbery crew.

Criminal Minds (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) – The team heads down to South Carolina to investigate a 20-year-old murder and the serial killer responsible.

South Park (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) – Mr. Hankey’s inappropriate behavior puts his job as head of the annual Christmas pageant at risk.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Jamie Lee Curtis, Rod Stewart

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Timothee Chalamet, Amandla Stenberg, Guy Raz, Ella Mai

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: John Cena