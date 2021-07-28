Turning The Tables With Robin Roberts: Season 1 (Disney+ series) — The host jokingly described this as a “tea party,” but really, it’s a gathering of groundbreaking women throughout the entertainment industry. Those ladies include Jamie Lee Curtis and Tig Notaro, along with several other guests who present their own incredible journeys and reveal how they found true purpose. The series aims for authenticity and vulnerability as these women reveal what led them to evolve and expand their careers.

Love Is Blind: After The Altar: Season 1 (Netflix series) — After couples marry without ever seeing each other, the one-year mark is bound to be filled with a certain number of messes. Join this dubious anniversary party and see how well (or not) the dating-show experiment went.

Tattoo Redo: Season 1 (Netflix series) — Bad tattoos (and poor judgment) happen, and the most talented of artists know how to transform them into something much better. The twist here, though, is that these clients can’t choose their own coverup designs; that’s up to their loves ones, so we’ll see how these turn out.

The Wonderful World Of Mickey Mouse: Batch 2 (Disney+ series) — The Sensational Six (Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy, and Pluto) return for more adventures that traverse locations and time periods with special guests, so tuck in and relax with some retro entertainment.

Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life: Season 1 (Disney+ series) — If you still aren’t ready to return to reality, then tuck into this revisiting of this buddy-comedic pair, who only want to find some nuts, alright?

In case you missed these picks from last week:

Turner & Hooch (Disney+ series) — The beloved 1989 Tom Hanks film gets the reboot treatment with Detective Scott Turner’s son taking the helm. Josh Peck stars as a U.S. Marshal who’s saddled with an unruly canine, only to realize that this pup is actually the partner of his dreams. Hooch is portrayed by five French Mastiffs, which means that series doesn’t take CGI shortcuts, and these dogs will charm everyone.

Marvel Studios: Assembled: The Making of Loki (Disney+ series, releasing in the wee hours of Wednesday morning) — This immersive documentary-type series brings us a fresh installment to help us feel a little bit better about having to wait for Season 2 of all of the Lokis and their mercurial pursuit of the glorious purpose. Tom Hiddleston has an absolute blast playing the MCU’s trickster god, and hopefully, we’ll hear more about that crushing moment and the new big bad cruising into Phase 4. This is the best Disney+ show so far, and Loki’s so beloved that you might binge the whole season all over again.