What’s On Tonight: Ronny Chieng Gets Mad, But In A Funny Way, On Netflix

Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America! (Netflix) — The Daily Show correspondent Ronny Chieng‘s first-ever Netflix comedy special (which also happens to be his first-ever American special) drops. From Amazon’s growing army of drone delivery vehicles to his wife’s friends’ inane questions about stand-up, he’s mad about a lot.

A Charlie Brown Christmas (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Two weeks after airing it just after the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, ABC is, yet again, broadcasting the 1965 television special A Charlie Brown Christmas for its viewers. Considering the hour’s prominence in our holiday culture, however, the repeat viewing comes as no surprise.

The Voice (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — If NBC Tuesdays are your jam, then hopefully that’s because you’re an avid fan of The Voice, because it’s pretty much the only thing the network is airing tonight. For three solid hours, those tuning in will get to see the “Live Cutdown Show,” followed by the two-hour finale. Enjoy!

Dogs of the Year (The CW, 8:00 p.m.) — For the past few years, The CW has been airing an annual dog-centric awards show in either December or January. This time around, the week before Christmas turns out to be the winning broadcast window, so interested viewers can watch some very good boys and girls tonight at 8.

Empire (FOX, 9:00 p.m.) — Despite all the Christmas shenanigans, FOX is still pushing a new episode of Empire, and what an episode! Lucious and Cookie have been on the outs for some time now, with the former trying to regain his stature after prison and the latter striking her own chords. Now, Cookie’s trying to make Lucious see that they’re over.

Shrek the Halls (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) — This Shrek holiday spin-off is 12 years old, but just because it isn’t as old as A Charlie Brown Christmas doesn’t mean there isn’t an audience for it. So, if you’ve got kids who are still hankering for some #content this late at night, ABC’s got you covered with Shrek, Donkey, Puss in Boots, and more.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Adam Sandler, Kevin Garnett, Karen Gillan

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: John Lithgow, Liam Payne

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Jamie Foxx

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Robert De Niro, Guy Pearce, Joe Pera

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Ken Jeong, Jenny Slate, Kristen Schaal, Mariah Carey

A Little Late With Lilly Singh: Leslie Odom Jr.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Zozibini Tunzi

Conan: “Weird Al” Yankovic, Stuart Goldsmith