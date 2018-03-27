What’s On Tonight: ‘Roseanne’ Is Back And Relevant As Hell

ABC

Roseanne (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – ABC’s bringing one of the most beloved family sitcoms back to life tonight with their Roseanne revival. Spoiler alert: Dan (John Goodman) is alive and well in this reboot and the family’s biggest issue comes when Darlene loses her job and must move her family of four back into her parents’ house. The show’s hour-long premiere also tackles Becky’s new desire to be a surrogate and Mark dealing with school bullies in an unhealthy and violent way.

NCIS (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – The team must evacuate after a body and some bomb materials are discovered on the roof of NCIS headquarters.

Shadowhunters (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) – Izzy and Luke investigate the recent string of possessions as the warlocks try to solve their magical problems.

The Voice (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – The battle rounds continue with two members from Adam’s team giving an electric performance of a difficult ballad and Alicia’s pairing performing a moving tribute that leaves the judges in awe.

The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling (HBO, 8:00 p.m.) – The two-part profile ends with some famous comedians reflecting on the legacy of Shandling’s landmark TV series “The Larry Sanders Show” and the tumultuous impact it had on his personal and professional lives.

Black Lightning (CW, 9:00 p.m.) – When Black Lightning undertakes a rescue mission to bring a group of long-missing children home, he uncovers a secret and a connection he wasn’t prepared for.

Blackish (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) – Both sets of in-laws show up for the family’s Easter celebration and both Dre and Bow must pretend to like the glaringly different cuisine they bring with them.

Bull (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Bull helps a doctor who crossed state lines to purchase a marijuana-derived oil to treat her patients in Virginia, where the oil is illegal.

LA -> Vegas (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – Bernard’s Bible-themed birthday party causes problems for the crew when Colin begins flirting with a woman who looks a lot like Ronnie’s ex-wife. Nichole is forced to go to extreme lengths to keep her mom from finding out she’s a stripper.

Rise (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – Lou begins to worry that his controversial choice for the Spring show isn’t worth it after Simon delivers some surprising news.

Splitting Up Together (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) – Jenna Fischer stars in this new comedy that follows a married couple who decide to separate but still live with each other while raising their two children. We’ll now begin taking bets on how long it takes before they start casually sleeping with each other again.

The Mick (Fox, 9:30 p.m.) – Mickey and Alba’s plan to teach Ben a lesson after catching him in a lie ends up backfiring and causing problems for the whole family.

Baskets (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – The season wraps up with a family game of Hungry Hungry Hippos that ends in tragedy as Chip and Dale come to blows (literally).

For the People (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Sandra and Kate go head-to-head on a high-profile case involving a young woman accused of leaking classified information, but they learn to find common ground in their fight for justice and pursuit of the common good.

NCIS: New Orleans (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) – Some of the team travels to South America after Pride is asked to assist with a classified operation that has been compromised.

Tosh.0 (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) – In which Tosh launches a new season by delving into all aspects of the Internet, from the ingenious to the medically inadvisable.

Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G. (USA, 10:00 p.m.) — Poole and Tyndall investigate a dirty cop as the Task Force receives promising results from a ballistics test.

The Detour (TBS, 10:30 p.m.) – The Parkers stumble upon a ghost town.

The Jim Jefferies Show (Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.) – Jim Jefferies is back and he’s not here for any MAGA bullsh*t, okay?

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Samantha Bee, Leslie Odom Jr., Tom Segura

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Adam Devine, Zoey Deutch, the Voidz

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Sean Penn

Conan: Armie Hammer, Nick Swardson, JC Currais