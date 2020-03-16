What’s On Tonight: ‘Roswell’ Is Back, And ‘The Plot Against America’ Premieres

Roswell, New Mexico (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Season two begins with Liz still reeling from Max’s sacrifice and Rosa’s resurrection. She tries to focus on getting her sister out of Roswell, but when Rosa begins exhibiting mysterious side effects, she’s forced to seek help. Meanwhile, Michael struggles to cope with Max’s death and Isabel works on honing her powers.

The Plot Against America (HBO, 9:00 p.m.) — The series premiere of this HBO drama based on a novel by Philip Roth begins on the eve of the 1940 election as a Jewish community worries for their safety amid growing anti-Semitism sparked by Charles Lindbergh’s ascendancy.

9-1-1 (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Chimney’s half-brother makes a surprise visit, and Athena comes to terms with Michael’s health problems as the team responds to a skydiving accident.

Supernatural (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — After a disturbing phone call, Sam and Dean recruit Castiel, Jack, and Jody to help with a daring rescue that ends in heartbreak.

Better Call Saul (AMC, 9:00 p.m.) — Kim and Jimmy grow closer while working on a client’s campaign and Mike decides to take a trip out of town.

Prodigal Son (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — Martin uses his near-death experience to blackmail Jessica into allowing more father-son bonding time while Malcolm and the team investigate a motorcycle robbery that turns to murder.

Breeders (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — Paul’s claim that he never lies is tested by Luke’s investigation into the existence of Santa Claus.

Manifest (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Ben is forced into an uncomfortable partnership when Grace’s pregnancy interferes with a new calling.