CW

Roswell, New Mexico (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — The CW gives this beloved sci-fi series a younger, sexier reboot that premieres tonight. Liz Ortecho returns to her hometown of Roswell, N.M. and reconnects with her high school crush, Max Evans, who is now a Roswell police officer. The two rekindle their romance but Liz quickly discovers a shocking secret: Max, his sister Isobel, and their friend Michael are all aliens who have been hiding their supernatural abilities.

Drunk History (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) — Season six kicks off with Will Ferrell and Seth Rogen reenacting the creation of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein.

Ellen’s Game of Games (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Ellen welcomes a handful of contestants to play “Mount St. Ellen” and “See You Later Alligator,” along with “Aw Snap” and “You Bet Your Wife.”

Lethal Weapon (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Murtaugh and Cole investigate the murder of an underground MMA fighter which causes Murtaugh to realize he’s not in the best fighting shape anymore.

NCIS (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — A Navy Lieutenant in NCIS protective custody is poisoned by an infamous drug dealer while Gibbs goes on a road trip.

The Conners (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Jackie throws Becky a baby shower while Darlene decides to test Ben’s parenting skills.

The Flash (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Caitlin and Cisco mull creating a meta-human cure as Team Flash takes on a formidable duo of superpowered villains.

The Kids Are Alright (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) — Against Peggy’s wishes, Frank secretly helps build a set for an upcoming musical at Timmy’s school but when his designs get more attention than Timmy’s acting, trouble arrives.

Blackish (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — Dre and Bow take on a hot button issue when Diana is not properly lit in her class photo and Junior claims there are issues of colorism within their family unit.

The Gifted (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — The future of the X-Men is at stake so Evangeline attempts to revive the Mutant Underground by scheduling a country-wide meeting. Meanwhile, Lauren and Andy continue to argue in their dreams and Lorna investigates Reeva’s plans for the Inner Circle.

This Is Us (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — Kate and Toby prepare for the arrival of their baby as Kevin learns more about Zoe’s past.

Splitting Up Together (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) — Lena struggles to handle an awkward situation with her daughter who she believes may have a crush on her best friend.

NCIS: New Orleans (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — Pride and the NCIS team hope to take down a secret and lethal group of former intelligence agents and avenge the death of someone close to them.

The Rookie (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Captain Anderson switches up partners for the day, pairing Officer Nolan with Sergeant Grey which causes problems when the pair’s children come to visit them at work.

New Amsterdam (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Reynolds must deal with an issue from his past when a reporter comes knocking while Max quickly realizes that his treatment may slow him down faster than he thought.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Ted Danson, Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer, Mitchell Tenpenny

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jose Andres, Bad Bunny, Jose Feliciano & Ozuna

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, M. Night Shyamalan

Late Night With Seth Meyers: James McAvoy, D’Arcy Carden, Janelle James, Jason McGerr

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Nina Dobrev, Terry Crews, Jack & Jack

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Tressie McMillan Cottom

Conan: Tom Hanks