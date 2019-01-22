CW

Roswell, New Mexico (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Liz and Kyle make a shocking discovery about Rosa’s death on the anniversary of the tragedy. While the town takes at aim at Liz and her father for what happened that fateful day ten years ago, Michael and Isobel confront Max on his feelings for Liz and how the pair’s relationship might endanger the trio’s secret.

This Is Us (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — Rebecca and the Big Three must reckon with the secrets Jack kept from them about his past and his time in Vietnam.

Big Brother: Celebrity Edition (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — The celebrities have made it through one week of sharing a house with Anthony Scaramucci so really, they’ve already accomplished impossible.

Ellen’s Game of Games (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Tonight the contestants play some of Ellen’s favorite games, including “Don’t Leave Me Hanging,” “Aw Snap,” “Oh Ship!” and “One Eyed Monster.”

Good Trouble (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) — Callie’s love triangle with Brian and Gael heats up when a new guy enters the picture while Marianna tries to get ahead in the workplace.

The Conners (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Dan delivers some surprising news that puts Becky’s relationship with Emilio in question while Darlene manages relationship problems of her own, and Jackie drowns her sorrows in booze.

The Flash (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Nora is severely injured in a fight with Cicada and when the meta-human’s dampening powers slow her ability to heal, a rage-filled Barry takes on his nemesis in a brutal battle.

The Kids Are Alright (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) — Wendi breaks up with Eddie after the two argue over their future which causes the rest of the family to address their own relationships with Eddie’s former girlfriend.

Blackish (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — Dre’s teenage cousin comes to stay with the family and struggles to adjust to suburban life while Jack and Diane do so Facebook stalking to figure out the real reason their estranged family member is paying them a visit.

FBI (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Maggie and OA investigate a school’s extreme political groups when an alt-right provocateur is murdered after giving a speech at a university in New York City.

The Gifted (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — Lauren avoids sleep in order to fight the forces tempting her to join Andy and give in to her darker nature. While Reed helps her battle her dreams, Polaris finds out what Reeva’s planning for the group.

Splitting Up Together (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) — Camille urges Lena to become more active on social media to grow her business but when an Instagram influencer contacts Lena for some design help, Camille worries the woman has ulterior motives.

Drunk History (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) — Tonight’s National Parks-themed episode follows the stories of Teddy Rosevelt preserving Yosemite, Marjory Stoneman Douglas protecting the Everglades, and Native American activists occupying Alcatraz.

NCIS: New Orleans (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — While undercover, Gregorio joins a social club for military wives after one of the members is contacted by an ex-boyfriend on the FBI Most Wanted List.

The Rookie (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — An unscheduled visit by the vice president of the United States puts the station on high alert. Nolan and Bishop are tasked with investigating a possible threat to the political figure while the rest of the team try to keep the streets clear and safe for his visit.

New Amsterdam (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Iggy suspects something is seriously wrong with one of the hospital’s most respected surgeons while tensions escalate after Bloom is overruled on a diagnosis.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Nathan Fillion, 6lack

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Gina Rodriguez, Lil Rel Howery, Brothers Osborne

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Drew Barrymore, Bret Baier, Maggie Rogers

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Connie Britton, Dave Franco, Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider, Venzella Joy

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Stephen Curry, Regina King, Ron Funches, Lauren Jauregui

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Amanda Seales

Conan: Tom Hanks