What’s On Tonight: You Should Really Make It A Netflix Night

Shutterstock

Given that Peak TV is largely on hiatus, there’s not much to be found on the tube tonight. If you missed the Westworld season finale (and here’s Brian Grubb’s corresponding confusion index entry), this is a great night to catch up on HBO’s latest or work through your Netflix queue. Here’s the listings of interest for tonight, however.

Double Dare (Nickelodeon, 8:00 p.m.) – The newly revived series brings back original host Marc Summers in a commentator spot with an all-new, slimed-filled obstacle course to stir up some nostalgia.

Salvation (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – Season two blasts off with the world discovering the secret about the asteroid after a nuclear incident puts everyone on alert. Meanwhile, Darius, Grace, Liam, and Harris struggle to adapt to their new roles in an increasingly hostile environment.

Running Wild With Bear Grylls (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – World of Dance judge Derek Hough follows in his sister’s footsteps, joining Bear on an adventure in the mountains of Bulgaria where the two rappel down a steep cliff using Hough’s cellphone as an anchor and swim through a freezing lake.

So You Think You Can Dance (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – The judges hold some last-minute auditions in New York before the Academy callbacks.

The Bachelorette (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – The guys hit up Las Vegas for a meeting with Wayne Newton at his lavish estate as Becca takes one lucky bachelor on a tour of the desert and treats two men to a date that ends in an epic showdown.

American Ninja Warrior (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) – More qualifying rounds, this time from Philadelphia.

Dietland (AMC, 9:00 p.m.) – Plum enters the final stages of The New Baptist Plan and faces some harsh realities about the dating world as Jennifer lasers in on a surprising new target.

Elementary (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) – Holmes helps out his former sobriety coach who comes to him with an illegal proposition while Watson investigates the death of a biology professor who was poisoned during a secret project.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Tiffany Haddish, DJ Khaled

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Armie Hammer, Meghan Trainor, Rupi Kaur, Bebe Rexha

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Jessica Chastain

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Chris Hayes, Lil Rel Howery

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Orlando Bloom, Cate Blanchett, Niall Horan

Conan: Thomas Middleditch, Ta’Rhonda Jones, Erin Jackson

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: J. Prince