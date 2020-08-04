What’s On Tonight: ‘SNL’ Writer Sam Jay Joins Netflix’s Comedy Roster, And ‘Stargirl’ Has A Showdown

If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning (Netflix standup special) — For her first hour-long comedy special with the streaming giant, SNL writer Sam Jay headed to Atlanta, Georgia to get witty, candid, and raw at The Masquerade club.

Stargirl (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — The Injustice Society of America advances upon Courtney’s new generation of heroes while Pat regroups with them to figure out a new plan. Before long, showdown time will be upon them while Rick’s attempting to score a breakthrough.

Tell Me a Story (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — A one-night stand leads to awkward results for Kayla and Nick while Jordan’s helping the police nab Eddie as one of the jewelry-heist suspects.

Mystery Lab (Netflix series) — YouTube science host Felipe Castanhari brings his facts-based analysis to answer pressing questions such as “what happens at the Bermuda Triangle?” along with “is it possible to time travel?” and “what were pre-historic dogs like?”

Netflix has also dropped many other comedy specials over the past few months, and here are the highlights:

Eric Andre: Legalize Everything — This New Orleans-filmed special shows Eric Andre once again busting through comedic boundaries while taking on the wars on sex, drugs, and… fart jokes? Alright. Seriously though, It’s the best comedy special of the year and highly relevant to the U.S. police-related discussion today.

Jim Jefferies: Intolerant — The Aussie comedian (who remains notorious for his gun-control opinion) pulls a 180 from where he was five years ago. He’s less focused on issues these days and grows incredibly banal at times, but he’s still uproariously funny. While reflecting upon the state of comedy today, he manages to dole out some hefty insight on life while telling an epic tale of the pursuit of lactose at all costs.