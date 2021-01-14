Search Party: Season 4 (HBO Max series) — Alia Shawkat’s Dory is missing in the continuation of this highly bingeable series that jumped from TBS to HBO Max without a hitch. This time around, the group of friends must confront their traumatic pasts and become a search party again, this time while attempting to track down Dory. Guest stars will include Susan Sarandon, Busy Philipps, and R.L. Stine.

Outside The Wire (Netflix film) — Sorry to disappoint, this show has nothing to do with The Wire. It does, however, star Anthony Mackie as an android military officer, who must locate a doomsday device before the bad guys can get their hands on it, and all hell breaks loose. Damson Idris co-stars as a drone pilot who assists Mackie’s cyborg, and they’re both in full-on action mode.

Star Trek: Discovery (CBS, 10:00pm EST) — Stamets gains some unexpected clarity, Saru seeks help from L’Rell, and Burnham presents a special gift for the Emperor after heading toward the ISS Charon.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (ABC, 8:00pm EST) — This evening’s contestants include Drew Carey, Teri Hatcher, and Chrissy Metz.

The Hustler (ABC, 10:00pm EST) — There might be some melon-stabbing going on while the group takes on trivia questions for money while “The Hustler” among them keeps doing his or her secretive and enigmatic thing.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — Senator Bernie Sanders, FINNEAS

Jimmy Kimmel LIve — Javicia Leslie, Foo Fighters

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon — Anthony Mackie, Cristin Milioti, Rico Nasty

The Late Late Show With James Corden — Andie MacDowell, Why Don’t We

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Anne Hathaway, Jane Levy

In case you missed these recent picks:

Pieces of a Woman (Netflix film) — Vanessa Kirby and Shia LaBeouf star as Martha and Sean, respectively, who experience an unimaginable tragedy when a home birth goes wrong. Martha then undertakes a yearlong odyssey while coping with grief and her relationship with Sean, which (unsurprisingly) strains under the pressure of their mutual loss. Meanwhile, Ellen Burstyn plays her overbearing mom, and Molly Parker plays the publicly shamed midwife. Look for this movie to be a big awards contender.

Everyone Is Doing Great (Hulu/Endeavor Series) — A little lightness will come in handy right about now, so this series from One Tree Hill alums James Lafferty and Stephen Colletti could hit the spot. Lafferty and Colletti star as former TV A-listers, who happened to play vampires on an enormously popular series called Eternals. Five years later, things are pretty damn awkward in their careers and lives, so it’s time for a late coming-of-age spin. The show found popularity with two episodes on the 2018 festival circuit, so the duo crowdfunded the rest of the season.