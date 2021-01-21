Selena + Chef: Season 2 Premiere (HBO Max series) — This must be one of the most ideally produced quarantine series in existence. The “Love You To Love Me” multi-platinum selling recording artist returns with her unscripted series to navigate unfamiliar (and possibly disastrous) territory. Maybe we can all be inspired by how she brushes up on her skills with the assistance of master chefs.

Looney Tunes Cartoons: Season 1C (HBO Max series) — This batch of episodes includes Taz in his first full-length Looney Tunes Cartoons short. He’ll battle Bugs Bunny in a full-on arena, and Bugs has other foes in-waiting, including Elmer Fudd, a leprechaunm and Cecil Turtle. Wile E. Coyote and Road Runner will also join in for one of ten all-new episodes. Thank goodness.

Gomorrah: Season 3 (HBO Max series) — With the first two seasons available for HBO Max streaming, this third installment will launch in its entirety tonight to U.S. audiences. The show’s based upon Robert Saviano’s bestseller and follows ex-street-level drug dealers who ascend to the very top of their trade while partnerships and alliances (and sacrifices) go down in Italy and beyond.

Call My Agent!: Season 4 (Netflix series) — ASK recruits a new and powerful senior agent from Starmedia, and the team must now battle for custody of their clients. Featured stars include Charlotte Gainsbourg, Sigourney Weaver, Jean Reno, and more.

The Unicorn (CBS, 9:30pm EST) — Wade and Shannon are still bringing Walton Goggins and Natalie Zea into Justified reunion mode, but his friends are complicating matters, as friends tend to do.

Star Trek: Discovery (CBS, 10:00pm EST) — Burnham must make a quick decision for herself and the U.S.S. Discovery while Lorca’s planned coup against the Emperor gains steam.

The Hustler (ABC, 10:00pm EST) — Host Craig Ferguson stands by while contestants compete for money, and “The Hustler” among them keeps doing his or her secretive and enigmatic thing.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Derek DelGaudio, Frank Oz

Jimmy Kimmel LIve — Allison Janney, Dana Bash, Best Coast

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon — Shaquille O’Neal, Alison Brie, Pa Salieu

The Late Late Show With James Corden — Regina King, Quinn XCII feat. Chelsea Cutler

In case you missed these recent picks:

Search Party: Season 4 (HBO Max series) — Alia Shawkat’s Dory is missing in the continuation of this highly bingeable series that jumped from TBS to HBO Max without a hitch. This time around, the group of friends must confront their traumatic pasts and become a search party again, this time while attempting to track down Dory. Guest stars will include Susan Sarandon, Busy Philipps, and R.L. Stine.

Outside The Wire (Netflix film) — Sorry to disappoint, this show has nothing to do with The Wire. It does, however, star Anthony Mackie as an android military officer, who must locate a doomsday device before the bad guys can get their hands on it, and all hell breaks loose. Damson Idris co-stars as a drone pilot who assists Mackie’s cyborg, and they’re both in full-on action mode.