Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby (Netflix) — Yes, the Late Night host’s new Netflix comedy special does include a button that lets viewers “skip” a political section, but it’s all for a bigger joke. One of many, actually, because Lobby Baby includes everything from Meyers’ harrowing story of his second child’s birth to the joys of parenting.

The End of the F***cking World (Netflix) — It sure seemed like Netflix’s critically acclaimed The End of the F***ing World was going to end after the first season’s cliffhanger, but here we are with a whole new batch of episodes for season two. So, what happened? Why is Alyssa in a wedding dress accompanied by an urn? Is James really dead?

The Little Mermaid Live! (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — The latest live television musical is here with ABC’s new take on the Disney classic, The Little Mermaid. Starring Queen Latifah as Ursula, Shaggy as Sebastian, and Moana star Auli’i Cravalho as Ariel, the live show is taking its cues from the Broadway musical version of the animated film.

The Flash (The CW, 8:00 p.m.) — So, how well is Cisco handling his new role as the team’s leader in Barry’s absence? Not well. Not well at all. And to make matters worse, Killer Frost doesn’t want anything to do with any of her former allies and instead decides to take matters into her own hands while pursuing a criminal.

This Is Us (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — In the past, Jack and Rebecca try to ingratiate themselves with Randall’s new teacher. In the present, Randall and Beth’s own adopted daughter, Deja, is beginning to make things very difficult for them.

Empire (FOX, 9:00 p.m.) — Cookie has absolutely had it and is trying to take control, starting with the family home. Meanwhile, Lucious — the ever-confident patriarch and Empire Entertainment founder — struggles to regain his footing. At the same time, he’s also trying to recover from past sins.

Arrow (The CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Oliver’s efforts to understand, let alone try and stop, the coming “Crisis” must take a back seat when he and his team square off with a new Deathstroke.

Emergence (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Now that Piper and her protectors are beginning to understand more about her origins and her nature, the young girl is ready to test her strange powers and their limits.