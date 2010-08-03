What’s on Tonight: Shaq vs. the World

08.03.10 8 years ago 9 Comments

Shaq vs. (ABC) — Season premiere. Shaquille O’Neal forgoes conditioning for the NBA season in these challenges with stars of other sports. Watch out, Joey Chestnut! (Note: I made that joke BEFORE I realized Shaq really is going up against Chestnut.)

Scrappers (Spike) — Series premiere. I can only assume that this show is about white wide receivers and undersized middle infielders.

Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List (Bravo) — Season finale. Good. Now let’s hope “D-List” doesn’t get renewed. Obviously, I’d prefer if Griffin died in a freak sausage factory incident, but I’ll settle for her show getting canceled.

18 to Life (The CW) — Series premiere. Dammit, what’s with these Canadian shows invading my television? And take “Degrassi” back while you’re at it.

19 Kids and Counting (TLC) — Apparently the matriarchal Duggar cow said she wanted to have a 20th kid. *cough* Down syndrome! *cough cough*

Bad Girls Club (Oxygen) — Season premiere. Some very nice PR firm invited Warming Glow to a premiere party at Soho House, and I was going to go until I realized I had tickets to the Dead Weather in Prospect Park tonight. Treat Me Like Your Mother, bitch:

