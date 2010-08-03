What’s on Tonight: Shaq vs. the World

Shaq vs. (ABC) — Season premiere. Shaquille O’Neal forgoes conditioning for the NBA season in these challenges with stars of other sports. Watch out, Joey Chestnut! (Note: I made that joke BEFORE I realized Shaq really is going up against Chestnut.)
Scrappers (Spike) — Series premiere. I can only assume that this show is about white wide receivers and undersized middle infielders.
Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List (Bravo) — Season finale. Good. Now let’s hope “D-List” doesn’t get renewed. Obviously, I’d prefer if Griffin died in a freak sausage factory incident, but I’ll settle for her show getting canceled.
18 to Life (The CW) — Series premiere. Dammit, what’s with these Canadian shows invading my television? And take “Degrassi” back while you’re at it.
19 Kids and Counting (TLC) — Apparently the matriarchal Duggar cow said she wanted to have a 20th kid. *cough* Down syndrome! *cough cough*
Bad Girls Club (Oxygen) — Season premiere. Some very nice PR firm invited Warming Glow to a premiere party at Soho House, and I was going to go until I realized I had tickets to the Dead Weather in Prospect Park tonight. Treat Me Like Your Mother, bitch:
Is it… is it safe to comment yet without having M-Uff tear you to shreds in a response?
I would prefer “18 and Life” about the inner-workings of Skid Row.
Just saw The Dead Weather two weeks ago. Beyond awesome.
And no, I’ve got nothing witty to say about the post.
How GD pretentious is the SoHo house anyway? I’ve been there a handful of times and always had a nice time, but my God, aren’t the memberships there like, $50,000 a year? I’d be so pissed if I actually paid that just to see a-holes like us come in there.
I have been at work all day and am just catching up.
I found a few cats outside my house and they wanted to know why you didn’t mention The Shield?
Looks like Jack White found that level’s body armor based on how much damage he was taking.
Scrappers could also be the reality show for one Mr. Scrappy Doo?
The Dead Weather aren’t the same lineup as the Raconteurs are they?
//lives under a rock
You forgot to mention Threes Company, wtf.