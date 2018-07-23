Discovery

Monster Tag (DSC, 8:00 p.m.) – Athletes Aaron Rodgers, Lindsey Vonn, and Rob Gronkowski team up with shark scientists to tag some of the deadliest sharks in the world.

American Ninja Warrior (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – The qualifying competitors travel to the Dallas City Finals to take on obstacles like the “Fallout” and “Spider Trap.”

So You Think You Can Dance (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – The Top 10 women are partnered with an All-Star guy for a duet in a style outside of their comfort zones tonight.

The Bachelorette (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – Becca takes her remaining suitors to Thailand for three steamy overnight dates away from the cameras. Apparently, some jungle lovin’ is supposed to help her move past her issues with all three men.

Dietland (AMC, 9:00 p.m.) – After a friend sends her a cryptic message, Plum decides to find answers behind enemy lines.

Salvation (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – Grace strikes up a dangerous alliance with Claire’s brother while Darius and Harris are forced to work together to defeat Bennett’s forces.

Elementary (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) – Holmes and Watson are hired by a client to investigate the death of a young woman who lived a double life online as a financial dominatrix.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Justin Theroux, Lauren Cohan, Calpurnia

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Tom Cruise, Parker Posey, Jorja Smith

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Eric Holder, John Cleese, Arctic Monkeys

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Andy Cohen, Jacob Soboroff, Rebecca Makkai, Nate Smith

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Dominic Cooper, Rebecca Ferguson, Grace Vanderwaal

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Tip “T.I.” Harris