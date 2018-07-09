What’s On Tonight: A Chance To Catch Up On Some Great TV

FX/BBC/HBO

Look, Dietland is a fantastic show, but it’s not for everyone and if “everyone” includes you, then tonight’s TV selection is sparse. We’re talking water in Mad Max: Fury Road sparse. So instead of changing stations while your eyes glaze over and your mind starts to wander, eventually contemplating the futility of life and the inescapable doom our species is facing and just how many licks it takes to get to the center of a tootsie pop, why not catch up on these fantastic shows:

Sharp Objects (HBO) – Give Amy Adams all the awards, especially for this dramatic nail-biter that premiered over the weekend. Only one episode, you can do it!

G.L.O.W. (Netflix) – Spandex. Hairspray. Female wrestlers. Really, what more could you ask for?

The Americans (FX) – Tired of hearing about all the Uproxx team gush over Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell? Too bad because we’re doing it again. Right here. Right now. Join us.

Killing Eve (BBC) – Psychotic assassins. Sandra Oh on a show worthy of her talents. Did we mention psychotic assassins?

Honorable mentions:

Atlanta. Barry. The Good Place. Queer Eye. Pose. Peaky Blinders.

Okay, now on to the boring stuff …

American Ninja Warrior (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – A couple of Ninja veterans return to take on obstacles like the “Double Twister” and “Diamond Dash” in a qualifier in Minneapolis.

So You Think You Can Dance (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – We’ve made it to the Academy Callbacks so tonight, the selected dancers will vie for a spot in the Top 20.

The Bachelorette (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – Becca steps up her travel game a bit tonight by bringing the six remaining men on a tropical vacay to the Bahamas (hey, it’s better than Richmond, Virginia). While lounging in the sun she’ll have to decide which four bachelors deserve a hometown date.

Dietland (AMC, 9:00 p.m.) – With a life-changing revelation behind her, Plum struggles to find her true voice while a new threat that may destroy Jennifer’s burgeoning movement makes itself known.

Salvation (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – Grace’s loyalties are called into question when she’s ordered to lie under oath. Meanwhile, Darius tasks Liam with a dangerous mission, and an act of violence thrusts the country into chaos.

Elementary (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) – Holmes enlists the services of an old enemy to protect his father after a threat is made on Morland’s life.

MTV Floribama Shore (MTV, 10:00 p.m.) – With Jersey Shore officially over, MTV is launching the second season of its Southern spinoff. The roommates head to Panama City Beach for another summer at the shore, but a prank gone wrong quickly threatens everyone’s summer plans.

The Proposal (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – A woman gets her pick of the litter tonight. While most of the eligible men on this show are just “meh,” tonight’s bachelorette is described as “a superstar mystery woman who is an actress, entrepreneur, humanitarian and former First Lady of an island.”

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Terry Crews, Bobby Cannavale, Todd Rundgren’s Utopia

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Gordon Ramsay, Andrew Rannells, Junun featuring Shye Ben Tzur, Jonny Greenwood & the Rajasthan Express

Conan: Steven Yeun, Van Jones, Nick Hart