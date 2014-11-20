What’s On Tonight: Sherlock Tries To Disprove The Rise Of The Machines On ‘Elementary’

Elementary (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — Holmes is determined to undermine the claims made by the makers of a piece of AI software while also working to find the people who stole it. This may be a prequel to the Terminator franchise reboot.
Grey’s Anatomy (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — McDreamy and Meredith argue about how to treat a patient in the fall finale. Is McDreamy still a thing or am I trying to breathe life into the dead body of that nickname?
The Real Housewives of New Jersey (Bravo, 8:00 p.m.) — Everyone gets together for spiritual guidance at the mall and Chris Christie stops by for snacks.
The Big Bang Theory (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Sheldon shutters his Fun With Flags podcast but the numerous semi-ironically named Fun With Fun With Flags podcasts will soldier on, I’m sure. Just like the Lost podcasts… just like the Lost podcasts.
The Vampire Diaries (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Even sexy vampire shows have Thanksgiving episodes.
Bones (FOX, 8:00 p.m.) — Bones and the Bonettes investigate the death of a crossword puzzle master. I watched every episode of the first 5 or 6 seasons of this show and now I am completely indifferent to its continuing existence (and, you know, ditto I’m sure). I find that weird and felt like sharing because this is a safe place.
Scandal (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — The synopsis for the fall finale says that “everyone in Olivia’s life is in danger” but I’m sure that at least some of those fine folks will be a-okay because I’m a glass is half-full kind of guy.
Gracepoint (FOX, 9:00 p.m.) — Susan Wright is brought in for questioning. Question #1: does she know how much she looks like Sally Struthers?
How to Get Away with Murder (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — In tonight’s fall finale, we find out everything about Sam’s murder. Are you detecting a trend within the Shonda-verse?
Parenthood (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Chambers Academy hosts an open house but everybody is not super chill and relaxed about it.
LATE NIGHT GUESTS: One Direction on Kimmel; Meryl Streep on Letterman; Matthew McConaughey on Ferguson; Eddie Redmayne on The Daily Show; Jon Stewart on The Colbert Report; American Folk Hero Nick Offerman on @Midnight; Mark Ruffalo on Fallon; Russell Brand and Mayim Bialik on Meyers; and Jason Bateman, Andy Cohen, and the Cold War Kids on Conan.
Bones is one of those weird shows where the more you watch of it, the less you want to see it. Like if you watch two or three episodes you might not think its terrible, but the more you watch the more awful it is.
I prefer I Love I Love Films myself
Is tomorrow Ferguson’s last episode?
No, that’s set for 12/19.