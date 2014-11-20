What’s On Tonight: Sherlock Tries To Disprove The Rise Of The Machines On ‘Elementary’

Elementary (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — Holmes is determined to undermine the claims made by the makers of a piece of AI software while also working to find the people who stole it. This may be a prequel to the Terminator franchise reboot.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — McDreamy and Meredith argue about how to treat a patient in the fall finale. Is McDreamy still a thing or am I trying to breathe life into the dead body of that nickname?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (Bravo, 8:00 p.m.) — Everyone gets together for spiritual guidance at the mall and Chris Christie stops by for snacks.

The Big Bang Theory (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Sheldon shutters his Fun With Flags podcast but the numerous semi-ironically named Fun With Fun With Flags podcasts will soldier on, I’m sure. Just like the Lost podcasts… just like the Lost podcasts.

The Vampire Diaries (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Even sexy vampire shows have Thanksgiving episodes.

Bones (FOX, 8:00 p.m.) — Bones and the Bonettes investigate the death of a crossword puzzle master. I watched every episode of the first 5 or 6 seasons of this show and now I am completely indifferent to its continuing existence (and, you know, ditto I’m sure). I find that weird and felt like sharing because this is a safe place.

Scandal (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — The synopsis for the fall finale says that “everyone in Olivia’s life is in danger” but I’m sure that at least some of those fine folks will be a-okay because I’m a glass is half-full kind of guy.

Gracepoint (FOX, 9:00 p.m.) — Susan Wright is brought in for questioning. Question #1: does she know how much she looks like Sally Struthers?

How to Get Away with Murder (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — In tonight’s fall finale, we find out everything about Sam’s murder. Are you detecting a trend within the Shonda-verse?

Parenthood (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Chambers Academy hosts an open house but everybody is not super chill and relaxed about it.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: One Direction on Kimmel; Meryl Streep on Letterman; Matthew McConaughey on Ferguson; Eddie Redmayne on The Daily Show; Jon Stewart on The Colbert Report; American Folk Hero Nick Offerman on @Midnight; Mark Ruffalo on Fallon; Russell Brand and Mayim Bialik on Meyers; and Jason Bateman, Andy Cohen, and the Cold War Kids on Conan.