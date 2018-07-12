What’s On Tonight: ‘Shooter’ Hunts For A Murderer

USA

Shooter (USA, 10:00 p.m.) – Bob Lee hunts for the men responsible for Earl’s murder while Julie follows a lead of her own.

Little Big Shots (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Identical twin singers from Spain, a 7-year-old movie whiz, a clogging troupe, a pair of sibling singer-songwriters, and a 4-year-old viral cotton candy expert are tonight’s talented tots.

Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) – Tandy and Ty team up to help a man imprisoned by his own mind while they investigate the explosion at the rig and learn more about their powers.

The Four: Battle for Stardom (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – More contestants arrive to challenge the Four and possibly take their spots.

Big Brother (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – Tonight’s live vote gives one houseguest the boot as the rest of the competitors vie for the next Head of Household.

Marlon (NBC, 9:00/9:30 p.m.) – Marlon decides to introduce Zach’s classmates to some alternative careers during his school’s career day, but his plan backfires, and he’s forced to prove that an education is in fact important. Later, Marlon goes all out for his 43rd birthday and decides to throw himself a funeral party after attending his barber’s funeral. Safe to say, it doesn’t go well.

Match Game (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — Jack McBrayer, Ellie Kemper, John Early, Yvette Nicole Brown, Donald Faison, and Amy Sedaris are tonight’s panelists.

Queen of the South (USA, 9:00 p.m.) – Teresa flees Europe and lands in Phoenix where she must deal with more cartel bosses and a corrupt local sheriff.

Take Two (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – Sam’s ex-boyfriend who dumped her on live TV needs her help when his laptop is stolen. Sam’s reluctant to agree until she discovers some embarrassing personal information is stored on his computer.

Detroiters (Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.) – Tim tries to find ways to make himself more likable on the internet while Sam rerecords a song he sang with his ex after it causes problems in his new relationship.

Jim Jefferies: This Is Me Now (Netflix) – Jim Jefferies returns with a brash new stand-up special that has him skewering fame-obsessed celebrities, political hypocrisy, and his own bad career moves.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Kathy Griffin, Jim Jefferies, Vance Joy

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Lawrence O’Donnell, Liv Tyler, Young the Giant

Conan: Andy Samberg, Nicole Byer, Dawes