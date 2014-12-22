What’s On Tonight: It Hits The Fan On ‘State Of Affairs’

State of Affairs (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Charlie and President Payton head to Qatar for a quick girl’s vacay/diplomatic mission in the show’s final episode of the year. Of course, the trip ends up turning disastrous and Charlie will probably be forced to single-handedly save the day because this is Katherine Heigl’s show and that’s what she does. What she can’t seem to do though is get her damn memory back.

The Great Christmas Light Fight (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — In the season finale of this reality competition that should double as a PSA for environmental conservatism, we find out if things in Texas really are bigger. Flame-throwing sleighs, gingerbread houses and cuckoo clocks battle it out for the grand prize: the most expensive electric bill in the world!

WWE Monday Night Raw (USA, 8:00 p.m.) — For my Christmas gift this year I have some questions I’d like answered. Question 1: What’s up with this Rollins character and that Heyman handshake? Question 2: Does the irresistible force paradox I learned about in my high school physics class apply to two overgrown, oiled up men wearing colorful spandex and thigh high boots? Question 3: What’s the point of those guys in the black and white striped uniforms? No really, why are they even there?

Mike & Molly (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) — A piece of advice Mike, if you promise your wife you’re going to be home for Christmas, don’t let your idiot, man-child friend named Carl talk you into going for a joyride in a stolen pickup.

Major Crimes (TNT, 9:00 p.m.) — The only thing worse than the obligatory Christmas episode is this one’s plot line: “Santa robs a bank and his apprehension is complicated by a Santa flash mob.”

Vanderpump Rules (BRAVO, 9:00 p.m.) — After bingeing this show this weekend as a way to survive spending the holidays at home with family who don’t believe in a magical invention known as Netflix, I’ve become addicted. Apparently all of these waitresses and bartenders work at what must be the only restaurant in West Hollywood and in some kind of weird incest pool, they all date each other because again, they’re the only people in West Hollywood. The fun in this one is trying to figure out which of the guys are gay. (Spoiler alert: I’m pretty sure it’s all of them. I’m also pretty sure their respective girlfriends know this and are living in a major state of denial.)

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Chris Pine, Evangeline Lilly and Pitbull ft. NE-YO on Kimmel; Chris Pine and David Oyelowo on Fallon; and Conan, Letterman and Meyers are all repeats this week.