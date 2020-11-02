We Are Who We Are (HBO, 10:00pm EST) — The Season 1 finale has arrived with Caitlin preparing to leave Italy while she and Fraser sneak off for a big hurrah. This leads Fraser to feel comfy enough in admitting a secret, and it’s been a vibe-filled trip for this show that’s a microcosm of the United States at large. This show is Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino’s first stab at a TV series, and it will appeal to the Euphoria audience while they await Season 2.

The 2020 SNL Election Special (NBC, 9:00pm EST) — Dave Chappelle’s hosting next weekend’s regularly-scheduled SNL episode, but in the meantime, the show’s gathered up some fan-favorite political sketches in one place.

Filthy Rich (FOX, 9:00pm EST) — Kim Cattrall’s still huffing her way through this melodramatic series full of power struggles following a Christian TV magnate’s death.

In case you missed these picks from the weekend:

The Mandalorian: Season 2 Premiere (Disney+ series) — The Baby Yoda star vehicle has made its highly anticipated return with plenty of callbacks to the first Star Wars movie and a pretty big subsequent comeback (maybe?). Also, they’ve got Timothy Olyphant now, and of course he plays a marshal, which no one would protest.

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents: Remembering RBG – A Nation Ugly Cries with Desi Lydic (Comedy Central special) — The terrifically funny Desi Lydic comes together with a group of whipsmart women to process the loss of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Together, they work through the stages of grief over the liberal firebrand and discuss how she changed America while giving her a proper sendoff amid our current chaos.

How To With John Wilson (HBO docuseries) — John Wilson dives into New York’s vast and sprawling scaffolding “protection,” which stretches 300 miles throughout the city. Wilson also spoke with us about capturing the intimacy and absurdity of life in New York.

Truth Seekers: Season 1 — (Amazon Prime series) Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, The World’s End, Spaced, and several more team-ups weren’t enough for Simon Pegg and Nick Frost. They reunite once again for a British serial take on The X-Files about a ragtag group of paranormal investigators who travel the U.K. in pursuit of ghosts. No location will be left unturned (from World War 2 bunkers to abandoned insane asylums), and it’s the perfect weekend for this brand of wackiness.

His House (Netflix film) — Wunmi Mosaku (Lovecraft Country) leads this British horror movie about a young refugee couple who flees war-torn South Sudan but finds a whole new horror in England, where evils lurk in their new home and threaten their seemingly newfound better situation.