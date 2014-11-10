What’s On Tonight: Someone Breaks The Third Rule Of Fight Club On ‘Gotham’

Gotham (FOX, 8:00 p.m.) — Finance is a cutthroat business. Literally. Detectives Gordon and Bullock are called to solve an unusual homicide involving a slimy businessman who also happens to head up his own version of fight club. Meanwhile, Fish Mooney is looking to send the Penguin down the river, this time for good.

The Originals (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — A list of Klaus’s priorities: kill dad, kill mom, rescue brother.

Growing Up Gotti: 10 Years Later (A&E, 9:00 p.m.) — We find out what Victoria’s been up to in the last decade (other than making Real Housewives cameos) and if the boys are still fighting over hair gel. Really interesting stuff here people.

Scorpion (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — A genius musician helps the team find a music blogger’s murderer while Walter doles out some parenting advice. Oh yeah, Kid Cudi and Method Man also make an appearance in what may go down as the most bizarre TV show cameos of all time.

Sleepy Hollow (FOX, 9:00 p.m.) — Abby and Crane face one of the most horrific, terrifying creatures Henry’s ever conjured against them: a woman. She also happens to be a succubus who feeds on the souls of her victims so there’s that too.

The Blacklist (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — The mid-season finale sees Red heading to Russia with Berlin and Liz working hard to keep her secrets.

Castle (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — The obligatory alternate universe episode where Castle wakes up to find no one knows who he is but they’re strangely still okay with him helping solve a murder case.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Jeff Daniels on Fallon; Keira Knightley on Kimmel; Edward Norton and Octavia Spencer on Conan; Katie Holmes on Letterman; Eric Idle and David Tennant on Ferguson; and John Lithgow, Ben Feldman and Jenny Lewis on Meyers.