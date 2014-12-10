What’s On Tonight: ‘South Park’ Takes On Bill Cosby For The Holidays

Features Editor
12.10.14 3 Comments

South Park (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) — South Park‘s stupifyingly quick turnaround time is about to pay big dividends during their season finale/holiday special as Matt and Trey deploy a rogue Michael Jackson hologram into the magical world of Peter Pan Live! and sit Taylor Swift next to a wine glass holding Bill Cosby.

Arrow (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — In the fall finale, Ra’s Al Ghul (Matt Nable) gets a message to Oliver informing him that the League of Assassins will start doing assassin things to the citizens of Starling if Sara’s killer isn’t found in 48 hours. What a dick.

ABC Comedy Fall Finales (ABC, 8:00-10:00 p.m.) — Frankie is tired of overdoing it for Christmas on The Middle, Barry begins an exciting career as a model on The Goldbergs, the family takes Haley to a bar for her 21st birthday (I hope it’s L Street and NOT The Red Door) on Modern Family, and Dre tries to play Santa Claus at the company Christmas party on Black-ish.

The 100 (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Paige works to figure out how to keep her group safe from the Grounders by watching old Lost DVDs.

Sombody’s Gotta Do It (CNN, 9:00 p.m.) — In the season finale, Mike Rowe checks in with the goat cheese queen and, I assume, all the little people that she had to surpass to get to the top.

American Horror Story: Freak Show (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — The twins are found, sh*t goes down at a tupperware party, and Regina interupts bathtime.

Key and Peele (Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.) — A group of terrorists are thwarted by TSA travel size requirements and Carlito aspires to be loco.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Marisa Tomei and The Smashing Pumpkins on Kimmel; Meryl Streep and Rebel Wilson on Letterman; Mila Kunis and Bob Saget on Ferguson; Mark Wahlberg and Kevin Nealon on Fallon; Cameron Diaz and Richard Engel on Meyers; Serial podcast host Sarah Koenig on The Colbert Report; and Rebecca Romijn and Robert Patrick on Conan.

