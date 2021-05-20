What’s On Tonight: ‘Special’ And ‘Gomorrah’ Return, ‘Too Close’ Debuts

Special: Season 2 (Netflix series) — This season, the main characters start to come into their own power while realizing that happiness can most reliably be found inside of oneself. Karen and Ryan can’t get it together enough to speak since their big blowout fight. Ryan’s dealing with writer’s block, too, which eases when he meets someone else who isn’t entirely available, and meanwhile Kim meets a tech mogul, and they have a predictably complicated relationship. And Karen realizes that it’s time to focus on herself and stop taking care of everyone else.

Too Close: Season 1 (AMC+ limited series) — Emily Watson (Chernobyl) stars as forensic psychologist Emma Robinson, who falls under the spell of Connie, a manipulative yet charismatic criminal suspect. Their sessions transform into a complex psychological game, all while Emma’s supposed to be trying to help solve a murder. This sounds Joker and Harley-esque, of course, but the three-part drama promises a lot of layers to unravel.

Gomorrah: Season 4 (HBO Max+ series) — The Italian crime drama shifts focus toward the lone Savastano dynasty survivor, Genny, who’s morphed from a Mafia brat into the family boss. Naturally, he’s also dealing with family drama, and he’s currently on his best behavior while there’s (of course) that Corleone-like struggle going on with some parties (to shift into legit business interests) while others embrace the life of underground crime.

Adventure Time: Distant Lands – Together Again(HBO Max series) — Cartoon Network heroes Finn and Jake are far from home following a break from adventuring. Mysterious events have transformed their current situation beyond expectations, and they must face off with an evil entity and, as the title indicates, take another grand adventure.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC, 9:00pm) — Rollins must deal with an old case after a child sent to juvie gets released upon adulthood, and the episode is called “Post-Graduate Psychopath,” so I think we all know where this goes.

Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC, 10:00pm) — Richie’s ready to join the Wheatley family business as the Octopus Wielder sets up shop with a new client.

From Cradle To Stage (Paramount+ series) — This Dave Grohl-directed series follows Dave and his mom, Virginia, meeting up with another artist and their mom each week. This time, Miranda Lambert joins in the fun. Moms rule, and so does Dave Grohl.

Rebel (ABC, 10:00pm) — Rebel and Lana recruit their secret weapon against Stonemore Mecial, and Ziggy learns the truth from Sean.