Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Season 1 Premiere (Disney+ series) — You might prefer to think of this show as the Star Wars franchise’s version of D.C.’s Suicide Squad, but fear no Leto-Joker intrusion. Instead, this The Clone Wars spinoff follows the conclusion of its flagship series that recently wound down on Disney+. Dave Filoni (also of The Mandalorian and Rebels) is executive producing here, and the show focuses on a mercenary squad of sorts that’s made up of (as the title indicates) “the Bad Batch” or Clone Force 99. These elite soldiers stand apart from standard clones due to their unique physical capabilities like super strength, super eyesight, and so on. They’ll try to find their place in a post-Clone War era, and the show will bridge the gap for other Star Wars franchise shows coming soon, including Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi series and the Cassian Andor-focused Rogue One prequel starring Diego Luna.

Selena: The Series: Part 2 (Netflix series) — Selena Quintanilla, who eventually became the Queen of Tejano Music, continues her years of hard work and sacrifice as she journeys from tiny gigs to becoming the biggest female Latin artist ever. The show embraces family and the power of dreaming to inspirational effect.

Young Rock (NBC, 8:00pm) — Uh oh, it’s almost Election Day 2032, and Dwayne’s reflecting back on his difficult childhood in Hawaii, Pennsylvania, and Miami while the big day approaches.

Cruel Summer (Freeform, 9:00pm) — The story goes down in the 1990s and follows the aftermath of a popular teen going missing. This week, Kate’s prepping her defense while finding an unlikely ally, as the annual school hunting trip sparks new friendships.

Prodigal Son (FOX 9:00pm) — Malcolm is racing against time while multiple killers are on the loose as the NYPD begins to suspect that someone close to home has more knowledge than previously expected.

Supergirl (CW, 9:00pm) — The flashback episodes continue with Young Kara feeling kryptonite’s effects for the first time ever while invading aliens trap Nia and Brainy.

Mayans M.C. (FX, 10:00pm) — This biker drama’s in a darker third gear with club members wrestling with various personal and professional demons. This week, Miguel’s seeking retribution for Dita’s death while the club patches in a new member.

Chad (TBS, 10:30pm) — SNL veteran Nasim Pedrad takes on the title role, that of a 14-year-old boy, and this week, Chad realizes that his little sister’s acting more mature than he is, so he must buckle down and get with the program.

Jimmy Kimmel Live — Andrew Garfield, Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, Busy Philipps, Thomas Rhett

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Rosario Dawson, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Anitta

The Late Late Show With James Corden — Ellen DeGeneres, Wolf Alice

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Pete Davidson, Jodie Turner-Smith, George Saunders, Mario Duplantier