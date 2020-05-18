If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

Stargirl (DC) — Fans had to wait an extra week for the premiere of this new TV series set in DC’s extended universe but it was worth it. The series follows a high school sophomore named Courtney Whitmore who moves to a small town in Nebraska, discovers a powerful weapon called the Cosmic Staff, and leads a group of unlikely heroes against villains of the past, eventually forming the New Justice Society of America. If you’re a DC subscriber you can stream the show now, if not, you’ll have to wait until it airs tomorrow night on the CW. Either way, watch it.

Roswell, New Mexico (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Cameron offers Liz some advice when Arturo gets detained while Alex, Isobel, Max, Michael, and Maria head to the reservation where Alex’s mother grew up after uncovering a cryptic message from the past.

Look, we know pickings are slim right now, but if none of the listings here look appetizing, might we suggest some killer streaming shows?

The Last Kingdom (Netflix) — This action-packed period drama just returned for a fourth season on Netflix. It’s full of Viking invasions, bloodshed, political intrigue, and fur porn — seriously, every hookup involves fur.

Dead To Me (Netflix) — Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini return to cover up another murder (and deliver some cliff-hanger-heavy drama) in the show’s second season, out now. You should probably crack open a bottle of wine before bingeing though because these women can drink and you’ll want to keep up.

The Great (Hulu) — Wigs, vodka, and royal coups. That’s really all you need to know about this show from The Favourite writer Tony McNamara. Want more? It’s got Elle Fanning playing a freshly-crowned queen intent on killing her husband, a Russian tyrant played with delicious humor by Nicholas Hoult.