Stargirl (CW, 8:00pm) — Following an epic showdown time for the JSA and Cindy’s new team, Wildcat/Yolanda must make a heartbreaking decision following her crushing guilt over Brainwave’s death.

Love on the Spectrum: Season 2 (Netflix series) — More stories of people on the autism spectrum arrive to show how they meet the challenges of dating and relationships. Expect an even greater variety of personalities, which will illustrate exactly how much diversity arises on the easily misunderstood spectrum.

Supergirl (CW, 9:00pm) — The Ormfell building implodes, leading to great injury for Joey and many others, which horrifies Kelly. In turn, she grows frustrated because the hospital has difficulties with patient overload.

Chucky First Look (SyFy, Midnight) — The homicidal doll’s back when he surfaces at a garage sale, and Zackary Arthur’s Jake makes the mistake of adopting Chucky at a garage sale. Soon, an idyllic community is transformed into a nightmare. Jennifer Tilly returns as Tiffany Valentine, and O.G. actor Brad Dourif is back as well.

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Nicole Kidman, Amanda Gorman, Nore Davis

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — Bob Woodward,Robert Costa, Leon Bridges

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Bill Burr, Keith Morrison, Ande

You vs. Wild: Out Cold (Netflix interactive special) — Bear Grylls can’t stop punishing himself with interactive specials, in which viewers can choose the most entertaining paths for him after he sets out to survive harsh elements, this time in ice-ravaged mountains. There’s a narrative here, involving an amnesia-stricken Bear, who’s following up on the events of his plane crash…. what? He’s asking the audience to help him (and his pilot) get out of harm’s way, but who knows what will really happen? Well, you will know when you decide whether Bear will survive run-ins with wildlife and journeys through freezing tunnels. Do we think Bear Grylls will try to drink his pee and discover it is frozen while dressed like a Thrones character? I can’t wait to find out.